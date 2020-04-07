What's new

Lack of Development at City level in Pakistan

The video above is a image of USA (second video) , some where 1900's a time when Alama Iqbal was may be 44 year old
Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Qaid-e Azam) was 45 year old

We can see how much developed the countries were out in west , the infrastructure is very prominent

Can we even in 2021 , compare the standard of cities to that of western world back in 1900-1911??


It's amazing but if you see old images of Pakistan from early 1900 you will still see some places in Pakistan look exactly the same

The main cities have not reached the level of planning and sophistication that we can truly claim anything looks like the old western videos from 1900


  • Look at the Quality of construction of buildings
  • Look at the Quality of Bridge construction where people are going at level 2
  • Look at the Quality of Garments and clothes' people wore
  • Look at the structing of streets and planning
  • Look how people walked most of time with Street Cars transporting people with in range of few blocks
  • Every one followed a dress code


People in rural areas of Pakistan still live a life as it it was 1600's , mud houses and cooking with Dung patties (makeshift fire tablets). The schools are so behind in rural area




Compare how things have changed for Japan who was so poor back in 1900
 
The video above is a image of USA , some where 1900's a time when Alama Iqbal was may be 44 year old
Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Qaid-e Azam) was 45 year old

We can see how much developed the countries were out in west , the infrastructure is very prominent

Can we even in 2021 , compare the standard of cities to that of western world back in 1900-1911??
this is because they were independent country , they had got independence in 1776.
 
I have been watching this Nala construction in Karachi for over 1 year now , we can't even do this right even after record amount 8 billion dollars were given to Sindh Government

It's really an enigma , I look at these videos with astonishment this is same city region which also has the new development like Bahria Town but this is one area under "Sindh Government" control

  • Last year Sindh was Given Whopping 8 Billion Dollars plus 2 Billion Dollar Bonus funds for Karachi


I have a running Joke with my Father , lets see the real face of development speed in Pakistan, while I admit the power projects under china are fantastic lot of other mega projects under China-Pakistan cooperation are great but when it comes to Sindh and contractors , I really laugh at the pace of work and low productivity

  • Like what is this $%$%$% Nala , and the neighborhood around it all look 100% Illegal constructions




The only thing close to real infrastructure development is Bahria Town which was under a Terrorist Mob attack
Recently , likely organized by Sindh Government as many officials are facing corruption charges and planning to either leave Pakistan or trying to pressurize Federal Government


PRIVATE PLANNERS / DEVELOPERS PERFORMANCE :yahoo::yahoo::pakistan::pakistan::pakistan:

  • They actually pay back government $$$ with Tax



The planning under Bahria Town is the only project apart from the Mega Power projects China are doing which can be considered as planned projects



It seems to me the only way old stuff can be demolished and new Development projects can take hold is if old land is bought back from people and sold to "Development Developers" like Bahria Town , and then new Infrastructure can be built on top

This is the only logical way forward because anything being done under the Sindh Government Bureaucracy does not becomes magnificent infrastructure projects


1623637420415.png




Giving 8-10 Billion Dollars to Sindh Government is useless practice , as the infrastructure under them will never get modernized

The Success of Bahria Town lies in the fact the money / investment is coming from Oversea Pakistanis who are moving to quality livable areas


If I had a choice , today

  • Buy Land Under , Sindh Government Control

or Private Builders where Quality is provided


My Choice obviously would be , Under Private Builder / Gated Community
 
