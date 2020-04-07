Lack of Development at City level in Pakistan

AZADPAKISTAN2009
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 8, 2009
- 32,780
- 64
- Country
-
- Location
-
The video above is a image of USA (second video) , some where 1900's a time when Alama Iqbal was may be 44 year old
Mohammad Ali Jinnah (Qaid-e Azam) was 45 year old
We can see how much developed the countries were out in west , the infrastructure is very prominent
Can we even in 2021 , compare the standard of cities to that of western world back in 1900-1911??
It's amazing but if you see old images of Pakistan from early 1900 you will still see some places in Pakistan look exactly the same
The main cities have not reached the level of planning and sophistication that we can truly claim anything looks like the old western videos from 1900
- Look at the Quality of construction of buildings
- Look at the Quality of Bridge construction where people are going at level 2
- Look at the Quality of Garments and clothes' people wore
- Look at the structing of streets and planning
- Look how people walked most of time with Street Cars transporting people with in range of few blocks
- Every one followed a dress code
People in rural areas of Pakistan still live a life as it it was 1600's , mud houses and cooking with Dung patties (makeshift fire tablets). The schools are so behind in rural area
Compare how things have changed for Japan who was so poor back in 1900
Last edited: