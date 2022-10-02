What's new

Lack of Coverage of Pakistani People's struggle for Real Freedom from Crooks in international Media

BBC the well known Media outlet which champions news of people in Hong Kong but when it comes to Pakistan , the coverage of Pakistani People's massive rallies lacks behind in coverag


What this demonstrates is how much blackout exist on Pakistan's struggle for Freedom from these crooks , sitting in Islamabad


LackOfCoverageBBC.png



Similarly there is almost no mention of what is happening in Pakistan on Rusian TV main site
LackOfCoverageRussianTV.png



Al Jazeera
LackOfCoverageAlJazeera.png



CNN
CNNTV.png
 
