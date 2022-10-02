AZADPAKISTAN2009
Sep 8, 2009
Lack of Coverage of Pakistani People's struggle for Real Freedom from Crooks in international Media
BBC the well known Media outlet which champions news of people in Hong Kong but when it comes to Pakistan , the coverage of Pakistani People's massive rallies lacks behind in coverag
What this demonstrates is how much blackout exist on Pakistan's struggle for Freedom from these crooks , sitting in Islamabad
Similarly there is almost no mention of what is happening in Pakistan on Rusian TV main site
Al Jazeera
CNN
