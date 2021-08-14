Lack of coverage of Baluchistan and KPK in our mainstream media.

For several years I am noticing one thing. Our media and its coverage of Pakistan is limited to Punjab and Sindh and even in Sindh mostly Karachi. I am not just talking about negative things. In all type of cases whether terrorist attacks or some positive development. Or doing some fun programs there. They are all limited to Punjab and Karachi mainly and to some extent Sindh. KPK and Baluchistan doesn't feel part of Pakistan if you look at our media. This may sound harsh but this is the reality. We need to change that. During PTV times at least from every center there used to be Dramas which used to come. Now even our showbiz industry is limited to Karachi and in few cases Lahore. We need to change that and by doing that we can fight PTM and Baluch separatists narrative on media front. And bring these two provinces into mainstream and raise their issues and also positive things about them.