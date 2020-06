For Pakistanis it is imperative to understand, this is India’s 2011 moment. Pakistan faced a similar demoralizing effect after US raid on Abbottabad. India took complete advantage and the subsequent terror attacks are proof. Hence, in one’s opinion it is incumbent on Pakistan’s establishment to avenge the blood of Pakistan’s innocent people who were and are being directly attacked by Hindutva led India. Power matrix in South Asia is undergoing change as the fascist Hindu empire is vulnerable, it is up to Pakistan if they want to keep it this way

