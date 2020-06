They say nothing is more expensive than a missed opportunity. Pakistan might never have a better chance again to resolve/retake J&K than it has presently but the time is running out.



Up until now many concerns/excuses are presented by the powers that be for their lack of action. Some are listed below;



USA Intervention: With the USA we have a case of misplaced fear because a believer is supposed to fear only the Almighty but let’s call spade a spade; we do fear the USA a lot. For now, the USA is busy putting out fires on the Homefront.



Chinese Support: China has advanced on Ladakh. Indians are dumbfounded and don’t know what to do, yet.



Local Insurgency: There is resistance in J&K from within, albeit very small, but the fire is still burning and only needs more fuel.



Western Border: The release of Taliban captives by Kabul government indicates that enemy proxies are ready to yield, and the friendlies are a shoo-in for a power grab.



Considering all the above I cannot imagine what is Pakistan waiting for? If this is not the time, then when will it be. Provided that the status quo of the past 73 years holds its course, Pakistan will always remain outgunned and outnumbered against India as they have higher purchasing/manufacturing power and population therefore the plan of recovery cannot be put off forever, assuming there is a plan in the first place.



Surely Pakistan cannot be waiting for India to withdraw unconditionally by some miracle so that it can liberate J&K without firing a single shot because hoping for miracle requires faith in the One Almighty who dispense miracles which, honestly speaking, we do not have. The conception of Pakistan was based on the Idea of faith in the Almighty Creator. But we have a case of misplaced faith in weapons, numbers, economics, strategies, compromises etc. I would dare say that calling the country ‘Islamic” at this point feels hypocritical.



When Islam was nascent many battles were being thrust upon believers. Despite being always outnumbered and outgunned they achieved victories. The underlying reason for this success was complete faith in Almighty and the consequential attitude of no hesitation and no excuses.



Let us hope that apart from other obvious reasons, the year 2020 will not be remembered for the biggest opportunity missed by Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue.





