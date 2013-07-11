LAC situation ‘very serious’, says External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

2.5 front war scenario is real now. BJP/Modi boasted for so long. One front Pakistan on LOC, one front China on LAC, and another 0.5 front BJP/Modi Hindutva mishandling Pandemic.



BJP/Modi police is insane. First asked all peasants go home on foot with only 4 hour notice, spread the virus to whole country.

And then unlocked the whole country when millions infections found. What's the point of locking in the first place?



This reminds me BJP/Modi another stupid police. The cash chaos in India: An unprecedented ban on large bills backfires on the poor. Again, Modi gave only four hours' notice of the move.



This is the stupidity of fascism like regime. Thank goodness.