LAC face-off: Congress lists ‘5 facts’ to attack Modi govt

Congress on Sunday listed “five facts” to attack the Modi-government over the border stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the “five apparent facts” have been put out by the satellite imagery and various security experts.
The five “facts” as put forward by Surjewala:
* First is that China continues to occupy the Depsang planes and Daulat Beg Oldie and is undertaking military construction activities
* Second is that China isn’t permitting Indian Armed Forces to patrol from patrolling point 10 to patrolling point 13
* Third is that China has occupied Indian territory upto 8km between Finger 4 to Finger 8 and 3,000 Chinese soldiers are in our territory
* The 4th fact is China isn’t ready to restore status quo ante and to return to pre-May 2020 position
* And the fifth is that China has converted Ngari Gunsa civil airstrip on our border into military airstrip causing threat to our territorial integrity and placed over 20,000 Chinese soldiers on our border
Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul hit out at the government over its handling of the border issue with China and claimed that India will have to pay a “huge price”.
He also alleged that the government was behaving like a “Chamberlain” and this would further embolden China.
