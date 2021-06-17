What's new

LAC face-off: Congress lists ‘5 facts’ to attack Modi govt

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,789
21
16,264
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1623936539738.png

Congress on Sunday listed “five facts” to attack the Modi-government over the border stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the “five apparent facts” have been put out by the satellite imagery and various security experts.
The five “facts” as put forward by Surjewala:

* First is that China continues to occupy the Depsang planes and Daulat Beg Oldie and is undertaking military construction activities

* Second is that China isn’t permitting Indian Armed Forces to patrol from patrolling point 10 to patrolling point 13

* Third is that China has occupied Indian territory upto 8km between Finger 4 to Finger 8 and 3,000 Chinese soldiers are in our territory

* The 4th fact is China isn’t ready to restore status quo ante and to return to pre-May 2020 position

* And the fifth is that China has converted Ngari Gunsa civil airstrip on our border into military airstrip causing threat to our territorial integrity and placed over 20,000 Chinese soldiers on our border

Yesterday, Congress leader Rahul hit out at the government over its handling of the border issue with China and claimed that India will have to pay a “huge price”.
He also alleged that the government was behaving like a “Chamberlain” and this would further embolden China.

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

LAC face-off: Congress lists '5 facts' to attack Modi govt | India News - Times of India

India News: NEW DELHI: Congress on Sunday listed "five facts" to attack the Modi-government over the border stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh along the Line .
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2020
1,343
0
1,322
Country
United States
Location
United States
India needs a new gov't badly.. A civil functioning gov't not some populustic none sense.. One that functions just like the up.. Where the brains functions. This gov't has no clue what it is doing
 
Pappa Alpha

Pappa Alpha

FULL MEMBER
Jul 5, 2020
321
0
537
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Mohamed Bin Tughlaq said:
India needs a new gov't badly.. A civil functioning gov't not some populustic none sense.. One that functions just like the up.. Where the brains functions. This gov't has no clue what it is doing
Click to expand...
This government is the best thing that has happened to India from China/Pakistan's perspective.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom