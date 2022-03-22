What's new

Labourer killed by people at a wedding, who then had lunch whilst his corpse lay on the floor

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1505948582691622916

Apparently Punjab Police have taken notice.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1505979873306812420

Papad vendor tortured, killed by wedding guests in Pattoki​

PATTOKI: A papad vendor has been brutally killed by wedding guests in Pattoki after they subjected him to torture while assuming him a pickpocket, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police said that a papad vendor namely Ashraf Sultan was killed after being subjected to brutal torture by the wedding guests. They said that the wedding guest beat the daily wager as they thought he was a pickpocket.

Police revealed horrible facts of the incident, saying that the papad vendor’s body was left inside the wedding hall and the guest remained busy having meal.

Police shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem and arrested the wedding hall’s manager.

Inspector General (IG) Punjab police took notice of the horrible incident and sought a report from the RPO Sheikhupura.

The Punjab police chief also ordered to immediately arrest the accused. He vowed that the responsible persons will face due punishment following the heinous crime.

Ah, what a happy scene, guests gorging on biryani, a boy running about and a tortured corpse who was murdered by a Capitalist society because in Capitalism money is sacred and life is not.
 
Ah, what a happy scene, guests gorging on biryani, a boy running about and a tortured corpse who was murdered by a Capitalist society because in Capitalism money is sacred and life is not.
Stop attempting to derail every thread with your capitalism BS
 
Humanity has died a long time ago in India, Pakistan and BD. We did not have enough money in 80's or 90's but we were at least human, used to think about others but now we forgot our values. Shame on all of us.
 
Ah, what a happy scene, guests gorging on biryani, a boy running about and a tortured corpse who was murdered by a Capitalist society because in Capitalism money is sacred and life is not.
Yeah, these things never happen in your neck of the woods, right?

Oh in other news, earlier this month...

79638690.cms

Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death after dispute at wedding over song played by DJ
March 6, 2022

BAREILLY: A 23-year-old man was brutally thrashed to death following a squabble over a song played by the DJ at a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh's Kheri district on Friday night.
Three people have been booked for murder. Two were arrested from the spot and one more was arrested on Saturday.

This incident was reported from Khamariya village, where guests were invited to the marriage ceremony of the daughter of a local farmer. During the function, one of the guests asked the DJ to play a song on loop. However, this was objected to.

Soon, both parties entered into a squabble and when one of the guests, Veeru Lal (23), tried to act as a mediator, he was hit with a stick and fell unconscious. He was taken to a private hospital where his condition further deteriorated and he was referred to a medical centre in Lko. However, he died on the way.

Link: Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death after dispute at wedding over song played by DJ

[Tunqeed kar rahay hain hum par jaisay kay khood ka mulk Scandinavia ka hissa hai]
 
Stop attempting to derail every thread with your capitalism BS
How is this BS ? Isn't his murder to do with money ? Read again what I said "because in Capitalism money is sacred and life is not." In a non-Capitalist society would people have been suspicious of each other ? Would the people not have been living in a system where no one needed to be a pickpocket ?

Yeah, these things never happen in your neck of the woods, right?

Oh in other news, earlier this month...

79638690.cms

Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death after dispute at wedding over song played by DJ
March 6, 2022

BAREILLY: A 23-year-old man was brutally thrashed to death following a squabble over a song played by the DJ at a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh's Kheri district on Friday night.
Three people have been booked for murder. Two were arrested from the spot and one more was arrested on Saturday.

This incident was reported from Khamariya village, where guests were invited to the marriage ceremony of the daughter of a local farmer. During the function, one of the guests asked the DJ to play a song on loop. However, this was objected to.

Soon, both parties entered into a squabble and when one of the guests, Veeru Lal (23), tried to act as a mediator, he was hit with a stick and fell unconscious. He was taken to a private hospital where his condition further deteriorated and he was referred to a medical centre in Lko. However, he died on the way.

Link: Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death after dispute at wedding over song played by DJ

[Tunqeed kar rahay hain hum par jaisay kay khood ka mulk Scandinavia ka hissa hai]
I never claimed that India was beyond lynchings. And why did you mention Scandinavia ? Are there no other socio-economic models in the world ?
 
A wedding party felt threatened by a pickpocket? No. Just normal people letting their frustrations out on a poor man. Every death is sad, but there is something really heartbreaking about a poor man, possibly the only breadwinner of the family being killed like this.
 
Humanity is gone from Pakistanis. Who will be responsible for his family upbringing? Who will now take care of them?
 

