Labourer killed by people at a wedding, who then had lunch whilst his corpse lay on the floor

jamahir said: Ah, what a happy scene, guests gorging on biryani, a boy running about and a tortured corpse who was murdered by a Capitalist society because in Capitalism money is sacred and life is not. Click to expand...

Uttar Pradesh: Man beaten to death after dispute at wedding over song played by DJ

March 6, 2022

[Tunqeed kar rahay hain hum par jaisay kay khood ka mulk Scandinavia ka hissa hai] ​

Yeah, these things never happen in your neck of the woods, right?BAREILLY: A 23-year-old man was brutally thrashed to death following a squabble over a song played by the DJ at a marriage function in Uttar Pradesh's Kheri district on Friday night.Three people have been booked for murder. Two were arrested from the spot and one more was arrested on Saturday.This incident was reported from Khamariya village, where guests were invited to the marriage ceremony of the daughter of a local farmer. During the function, one of the guests asked the DJ to play a song on loop. However, this was objected to.Soon, both parties entered into a squabble and when one of the guests, Veeru Lal (23), tried to act as a mediator, he was hit with a stick and fell unconscious. He was taken to a private hospital where his condition further deteriorated and he was referred to a medical centre in Lko. However, he died on the way.