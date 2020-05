Labour changes stance, says won’t interfere in Kashmir, other Indian affairs as it starts to repair ties

Keir Starmer vows to 'rebuild trust' with Indian community after row over candidates and Kashmir

Labour leader Keir Starmer has vowed to “rebuild trust” with the Indian community following a major row over the selection of general election candidates.



Campaigners had warned the party they risked taking the "support of the Indian community for granted' after choosing just one Indian heritage candidate to stand in safe and target seats in the 2019 election.



The row exploded last November after Jeremy Corbyn ally Claudia Webbe was chosen to replace Labour veteran Keith Vaz in his Leicester East seat, despite local councillor Sundip Meghani also putting herself forward for selection.



Speaking after she was rejected for the seat, Ms Meghani said the decision had been a "slap in the face for the Indian community".



Meanwhile, Labour Friends of India said relations with the community were "already strained" after party members passed a motion at its annual conference on the conflict in Kashmir, which the group claimed included "anti-Indian rhetoric".