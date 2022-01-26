What's new

Labor leader Albanese pledges to fix Australia's relationship with China if gets elected, praises China as the best economy in 'human history'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Country
China
Location
China

Labor leader Anthony Albanese pledges to fix Australia's business relationship with China

Lanai ScarrThe West Australian
Wed, 26 January 2022 1:50PM
Lanai Scarr

Labor leader Anthony Albanese hopes to repair Australia’s relationship with China.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese hopes to repair Australia’s relationship with China. Credit: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says Australia’s tricky relationship with China won’t be changed overnight, but if he is elected he hopes to oversee a return to a golden age of business with the superpower.


Speaking at the National Press Club in Canberra, Mr Albanese said China was “more forward-leaning in our region” and that Australia needed to adjust how it viewed the nation.

He said Beijing “deserves a great deal of credit for lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty” and that increased competition in our region did not automatically equal catastrophe.

“Whoever is in government, it will be a difficult relationship. It will be difficult because the posture of China has changed. It is China that has changed, not Australia that has changed. And that needs to be acknowledged and we need to adjust accordingly,” Mr Albanese said in his first major address in an election year.

“One of the things that I would hope for, though, is that you can have an Australian policy that would be exactly the same on the Uighurs, on Hong Kong, on Taiwan, on the South China Sea, on human rights, but still have an economic relationship that the Howard government had and that is important in the region.”

China-Australia relations were said to be at an all-time high in 2014 under Tony Abbott when he hosted Xi Jinping during a visit to Canberra in 2014.
We have to deal with it in a mature way, not by being provocative for the sake of it to make a domestic political point.
Anthony Albanese
But it began to turn frosty under Malcolm Turnbull’s leadership when he gave a speech encouraging Australians to “stand up” to China — evoking the same rhetoric used by Mao Tse Tung.

Under Scott Morrison’s leadership China has slapped tariffs on Australian wine, disrupted coal and barley exports, and cut off key ties to the Federal Government.

Chinese ministers refuse to speak with Australian counterparts after calls for an independent investigation of the origins of COVID-19.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media during a press conference following a national cabinet meeting, at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, January 13, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Many political watchers are hoping a change of government will help signal a turning point in the relationship.
China is Australia’s largest trading partner and crucial for WA in particular, with most of the State’s iron ore exports going to Beijing.
One in three jobs in WA directly relies on trade with China.

The Morrison Government has attempted to reach out to China to repair relations to no avail.

“We as a democratic nation stand with other democracies,” Mr Albanese said.
“We stand up for our values. And we should be prepared to not compromise on them at all. But we should also not engage in catastrophe.

“We should work as much as possible through multilateral organisations.
“I don’t argue that a change of government will simply change the relationship. Because that’s just something that we have to deal with.
“But we have to deal with it in a mature way, not by being provocative for the sake of it to make a domestic political point. We need to understand that there are domestic consequences as well.”

Albanese pledges Australia’s return to golden age with China

Labor leader Anthony Albanese says Australia’s tricky relationship with China won’t be changed overnight, but if he is elected he hopes to oversee a return to business with the superpower.
K

kingQamaR

Sep 14, 2017
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
He’s ordered nukes submarines from USA is to help the west to bully China. He’s got a nerve asking china to help restore business so they can pay for his submarines
 
Tom99

Tom99

Mar 2, 2015
Country
China
Location
Canada
I think China should just keep doing what it is doing now: Minimizing political and economical relationship with Australia. It is sorta like decoupling, something Australian government wanted.

This way, China will let Australia knows there are consequences for their actions. Australia should learn that you can't expect relationship can/should be normalized so easily after you backstabbed China.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Country
China
Location
China

Anthony Albanese praises communist China as the best economy in 'human history' - but expects relationship with superpower to remain frosty whoever wins election

  • The Labor leader has praised China for 'lifting hundreds of millions' from poverty
  • 'It's a great economic achievement the likes of which we haven't seen,' he said.
  • Said Communist power deserved 'a great deal of credit' for economic successes
  • Mr Albanese complimented China in a speech to National Press Club in Canberra
Anthony Albanese has praised China for 'lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty' in a gushing tribute to the Communist power.

'China deserves a great deal of credit for lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty,' the Labor leader said during a speech to the National Press Club in Canberra on Tuesday.

'They have achieved that. It's a great economic achievement, the likes of which we haven't seen, ever, in human history.'

But the Labor leader said Australia's relationship with China will remain difficult even if his party wins this year's federal election.

Mr Albanese suggested Australia's policy toward a more belligerent China would not divide the parties during the campaign.

'Whoever's in government, it will be a difficult relationship,' he said. 'It will be difficult because the posture of China has changed. It is China that has changed, not Australia that has changed.'

'I don't blame the government and never have for the current circumstances,' Mr Albanese added.

Throughout Prime Minister Scott Morrison's tenure, Chinese ministers have refused to speak to their Australian counterparts while key Australian exports including coal, wine and barley have been disrupted.

Exporters have generally supported the government's willingness to risk angering China through policies such as calling for an independent investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Albanese said a Labor government would deal with China 'in a mature way. Not by being provocative for the sake of it to make a domestic political point.'

'I don't argue that a change of government will simply change the relationship. Because that's just something we have to deal with,' Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese said the three pillars of a Labor government's foreign policy would be Australia's alliance with the US, engagement with regional partners and engagement in multilateral forums including the United Nations.

He was critical of government cuts to aid spending in the Asia-Pacific region which helped China increase its influence in the region.

'It was very short sighted for this government to withdraw from aid in the Pacific in the way that they did,' Mr Albanese said.

'If Australia and democratic nations withdraw, guess what? There are others who may want to fill that gap,' he added.

Anthony Albanese praises China in gushing election pledge

'China deserves a great deal of credit for lifting hundreds of millions of people out of poverty,' Mr Albanese said during a speech to the National Press Club of Australia on Tuesday.
