La Habra Police release bodycam footage for Deadly Officer involved Shooting outside Police Station.

Man, that guy goes up in front of a police station and pull a gun on the cops that question him?? How dumb can you be....
Nah, he would have done it the first time the cop talked to him, he waited specifically for the officer to turn around before he is pulling his piece, he is not looking to die there, he is trying to shoot the officer.Suicide by cop is a known entity.
Again, if this is the case, he would have pull out a gun before the first interaction.He knew how it would end.
He has to be in the know to wait for the officer to turn around before he pulls his firearm out. That tell me he wasn't looking to be killed by cops there, I mean it isn't his instinctive feeling to pull the guns out after the cop turned around, he is looking for to kill the cop.
Otherwise, he has a funny way trying to pull a suicide by cop. Because this looks a lot more like an ambush than he trying to have the cop shoot him.
Well, not really chickened out when the cop turns his back against him....He might have chickened out for a bit, or a lot of other things going though his mind. He might have wanted to take a cop out with him, as you surmise, too, but in the end he probably got what he wanted.
As they said, you play stupid game, you win stupid price.