L3Harris to upgrade U.S. Space Force’s first offensive weapon system

U.S. defense contractor L3Harris Technologies received a $125 million multi-year contract to produce space electronic warfare systems that safeguard U.S. military operations and warfighters.According to a company news release, L3Harris will upgrade 16 Block 10.2 versions of v (CCS) operating in Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Vandenburg Space Force Base, Calif., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and multiple international locations.The CCS, first introduced in 2004, is a transportable space electronic warfare system that reversibly denies adversary satellite communications developed in partnership with L3Harris.“Successful space operations depend on dominating the electromagnetic spectrum,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “Denying our enemies the ability to use their space assets protects U.S. warfighter operations.”The current generation CCS Block 10.2, also developed by L3Harris, reached Initial Operating Capability in March 2020, making it the first offensive weapon system accepted by the US Space Force. L3Harris began development of the next-generation Meadowlands upgrade in 2019 under the Combat Mission Systems Support contract.