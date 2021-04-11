Foxtrot Alpha
Aug 19, 2012
L3Harris Technologies to Provide Next-Generation Electronic Warfare System for F-16 Multirole Fighter
• Protects aircraft from emerging electronic threats with advanced digital technologies
• Continues company’s 30-year legacy of electronic warfare systems on F-16s
• Positions company to secure additional F-16 electronic warfare system upgrades worldwide
MELBOURNE, Fla. — L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has been awarded a contract from Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) for development of a new advanced electronic warfare system to protect the international F-16 multirole fighter aircraft against emerging radar and electronic threats.
L3Harris designed Viper Shield to provide U.S. and global coalition partners with cutting-edge countermeasures against sophisticated, ever-changing threats. The baseline version is integrated into the aircraft fuselage, saving space for additional capability such as a fuel pod that could be attached externally to increase mission range.
Seamless integration with the F-16’s weapon systems, including the aircraft’s radar, enables Viper Shield to have broad application to Lockheed Martin’s F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft configurations. More than a dozen countries in the Middle East, Asia and Europe plan to fly the F-16 Block 70/72 variant.
“The L3Harris Viper Shield EW system enables the F-16 to continue to be one of the most effective combat aircraft in the world,” said Ed Zoiss, President, Space and Airborne Systems, L3Harris. “Our 30-year legacy on the F-16, coupled with the advanced technologies being developed for Viper Shield, provide our warfighters and international partners with unprecedented self-protection that helps to ensure mission success.”
L3Harris has delivered EW solutions for a wide variety of airborne platforms for more than 60 years, including strategic bombers, tactical fighters and rotary aircraft.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs, or about system or technology capabilities are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Viper Shield: Electronic Armor for Tomorrow’s F-16
The L3Harris Viper Shield all-digital electronic warfare (EW) suite is custom designed to provide protection and offensive EW capabilities on the next-generation Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70/72 multirole aircraft – informally known as the Viper.
F-16 aircrews need the ability to strike quickly, strike safely and strike covertly.
The L3Harris Viper Shield all-digital electronic warfare (EW) suite has them covered. It is custom designed to provide protection and offensive EW capabilities on the next-generation Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70/72 multirole aircraft – informally known as the Viper.
Viper Shield’s core mission is to maximize survivability and mission success and address dangers previously unimagined.
“We are creating a virtual electronic shield around the aircraft,” said L3Harris Viper Shield Program Manager Chris Lazzari. “Addressing self-protection against emerging and future threats is at Viper Shield’s core, and we have made it even more effective for a longer period of time.”
The key is software-defined technology components that reveal digital radar threats and provide robust countermeasure capabilities in a fully integrated system mounted internally. The advanced digital radar warning receiver technology folds seamlessly into the F-16’s active electronically scanned array radar to give pilots unprecedented situational awareness. And the digital radio frequency memory-based jamming system snuffs out advanced threats.
Viper Shield will feature lower lifecycle costs and easier future upgrades to keep advanced F-16s protected for many years into the future. It has fewer critical components than previous EW systems, leading to more mean time between failure in addition to smaller form factor and reduced weight. It uses commercial off-the-shelf and software-defined technology, which will ease future modernization.
How did L3Harris come up with all this innovation in one package? It’s the result of more than six decades of EW leadership and more than 30 years of providing systems on the F-16 airframe. Air forces across the world use L3Harris technology to protect their F-16s, and several allied nations have already committed to Viper Shield based on its advanced technology and affordability.
“Viper Shield is going to protect warfighters around the world for decades to come,” said Ted Damaskinos, Electronic Defensive Solutions vice president and general manager.
L3Harris Technologies to Provide Next-Generation Electronic Warfare System for F-16 Multirole Fighter
L3Harris Technologies has been awarded a contract from Lockheed Martin for development of a new advanced electronic warfare system to protect the international F-16 multirole fighter aircraft against emerging radar and electronic threats.
