L&T, DRDO sign contract for AIP System for submarines of Indian Navy

1687431482507.png

Larsen & Toubro and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Thursday signed a contract for realisation of two Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) System Modules for Kalvari Class of submarines of the Indian Navy.
The AIP Modules have been indigeneously developed by Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) wing of DRDO with L&T as its industry partner. L&T, however, is the recipient of Transfer of Technology (ToT) for this DRDO developed AIP System. The manufacturing, integration and factory acceptance trials of the Energy Modules will be undertaken in L&T’s AM Naik Heavy Engineering Complex at Surat, as per the company's press release.

Arun T Ramchandani, Executive Vice President and Head-L&T Defence said that the addition of these green AIP Module in submarines is believed to add India to the club of a handful of nations who have indigeneously developed the the fuel cell based AIP System.

"Our commitment to nation-building continues to be as strong as ever and establishes yet another milestone in our journey to fulfil India’s aspirations to become Atmanirbhar in critical technologies,” he added.

The EMs will be supplied for integration into the AIP Plug that will be retrofitted into the submarine. The EMs are capable of producing the power required and also generating Hydrogen on-board ruling out the need to carry it. The unique technology, therefore, ensures safety of the submarine as the Modules generates hydrogen on demand.

The air-independent propulsion (AIP) technology enhances the underwater endurance and stealth of conventional submarines who otherwise have to come on the surface to use oxygen to recharge their batteries.

Apart from export opportunities, the project also presents itself with an opportunity for orders of integrating AIP Systems for the remaining six Kalvari Class submarines in the future.
