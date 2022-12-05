What's new

L&T bags new large order to construct Sabarmati Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

1670262881242.png

NEW DELHI: The construction arm of Larsen and Tourbo has secured an order from the National High-Speed Rail Corp. Ltd. (NHSRCL) to construct the Sabarmati Depot (MAHSR – D-2) in Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project through a consortium led by Sojitz Corporation, Japan.

“The scope of the MAHSR -D-2 package project involves design, supply, construction and testing. It also involves commissioning of the depot spread over approximately 82 hectares including various specialized equipment required to inspect and maintain the rolling stock based on the proven Shinkansen technology. Upon completion, this will be the biggest depot in India for this purpose," L&T said in a press release.

In May 2022, the railways business of L&T Construction was awarded the contract from NHSRCL to construct 116 route km of High-Speed Ballastless Trackworks (Package No: T3) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project, popularly referred to as the Bullet Train Project

L&T is India’s leading player in the domain of Ballastless track possessing expertise across various types of Ballastless track forms including Plinth Track, Slab Track, Low Vibration Track, Floating Slab Track, PORR Type Pre-cast Slab Track and now Shinkansen Type Precast Slab Track System.

The company is currently executing various Ballastless track projects in multiple metro projects in India and abroad including Mauritius, Dhaka, Mumbai, Kanpur, Agra, Ahmedabad and in Delhi-Meerut Semi High-speed (180 KMPH) Rapid Rail Transit System Project. It has earlier successfully delivered Ballastless Track Projects in Riyadh, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai

L&T is also executing civil viaduct and station packages C4, C5 & C6 and special steel bridges packages P4(X) & P4(Y) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project
L&T bags order to construct Sabarmati Depot for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

Surat depot 👉 already progressing at fast rate.... by L&T [covered under c4 contract-250km viaduct]
 

