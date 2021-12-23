beijingwalker
Kyrgyzstan: China-born MP’s seat in the balance amid
Aigerim Turgunbaeva Dec 22, 2021
Toktobubu Orgalcha (Alyans party)
A businesswoman who was set to become only the second Chinese-born lawmaker in Kyrgyzstan’s history is facing a battle for her seat, as well as scrutiny over her ties to President Sadyr Japarov and his wife.
Toktobubu Orgalcha, who is best known as co-founder of the controversial Shydyr Jol KG bus company, ditched her Chinese citizenship in 2018 after moving to Kyrgyzstan several years earlier.
Orgalcha, 49, competed in parliamentary elections last month as a member of the Alyans (Alliance) party that took seven spots in the 90-seat legislature.
For many on social media, it is Orgalcha’s potential ties to Beijing, rather than the Japarov family, that are the main source of concern.
“All her life she was a subject of China. And suddenly she changed course and took Kyrgyz citizenship. This is a security threat,” complained one widely shared Facebook post.
Supporters of Orgalcha pushed back against the hate and hailed the trained doctor’s “love for her historical homeland.”
Stigma against ethnic Kazakhs and Kyrgyz “returnees” from China is not new.
But Orgalcha’s loyalties are likely being called into question even more thanks to Kyrgyzstan’s first China-born lawmaker, Adil Zhunus uulu, who served in parliament’s outgoing convocation and was noted for his pro-Beijing positions.
During one parliamentary session in 2018, Zhunus uulu caused a minor stir by proposing to sell Kyrgyzstan’s national air carrier to a Chinese company. The following year, in an interview with Chinese media, he showered praise on China’s so-called “re-education camps.”
