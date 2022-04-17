What's new

Kyrgyz Cabinet approves 500m yuan grant military assistance agreement with China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,539
-5
89,296
Country
China
Location
China
Kyrgyz Cabinet approves 500m yuan grant military assistance agreement with China
APRIL 17, 2022 / 11:55 AM

AKIPRESS.COM - Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov approved the draft agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Defense of China on grant military assistance by China to Kyrgyzstan.

Under the agreement, the Chinese side provides military property assistance to the Kyrgyz side for 50 million Chinese yuan (≈ 638 million KGS) in 2022.

The specific types and quantities of the property will be approved in an additional protocol concluded by the parties.

akipress.com

Kyrgyz Cabinet approves 500m yuan grant military assistance agreement with China

News and analytical articles about Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan.
akipress.com akipress.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

H
Pakistan Approves Humanitarian Assistance for Ukraine
Replies
3
Views
393
SoulSpokesman
S
beijingwalker
Iran-Afghanistan Rail Plans To Connect With China
Replies
1
Views
234
R2D2
R2D2
Titanium100
Kyrgyz President Says Important to Expand Military Cooperation With Turkey
Replies
0
Views
198
Titanium100
Titanium100
Daniel808
Solomons Eyes Security Deal with China !
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Daniel808
Daniel808
shi12jun
China's 2022 military budget is 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion), up 7.1 percent
Replies
8
Views
424
aryobarzan
aryobarzan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom