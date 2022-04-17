Kyrgyz Cabinet approves 500m yuan grant military assistance agreement with China

APRIL 17, 2022 / 11:55 AM- Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov approved the draft agreement between the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Defense of China on grant military assistance by China to Kyrgyzstan.Under the agreement, the Chinese side provides military property assistance to the Kyrgyz side for 50 million Chinese yuan (≈ 638 million KGS) in 2022.The specific types and quantities of the property will be approved in an additional protocol concluded by the parties.