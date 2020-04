Kylin to take on global giants with new OS

Kylin Software, a newly merged company from the union of the two leading domestic software and operating system makers-China Standard Software and Tianjin Kylin Information, will develop an independent OS under the name of Kylin

"Riding on the tide of artificial intelligence, mobile computing and cloud-connected next generation technologies, the company will build three products. They are a desktop and server operating system, a cloud operating system and an embedded operating system,"

CEC said it will invest tens of billions of yuan and nurture an elite team of over 10,000 researchers to develop a domestic operating system in the next five years.

"The evolution of the Kylin OS is expected to open a new chapter for China, changing the status quo that local OS companies are mostly small scale with a distorted and segmented market," he said.

"foster an industrial ecology among homegrown chip Phytium, OS maker Tianjin Kylin, and supercomputers. Tianhe supercomputer and supercomputer maker Shuguang are headquartered in the city."

Development of the Phytium-Kylin systems is now changing the situation as it has become a major OS used in the country's banking and military sectors.

The NeoKylin Linux OS developed by China Standard Software and the Kylin server OS developed by Tianjin Kylin are the two most important domestic OS products in the market. The logo of the two systems is Kylin, an auspicious animal in Chinese culture.

The NeoKylin Linux OS fully supports mainstream open hardware platforms at home and abroad, covering the server version and the desktop version, and it is compatible with more than 4,000 software and hardware products,