Kwar Hydroelectric Project over Chenab approved by Cabinet, new firm for Ratle Project

https://m.economictimes.com/industr...-power-project-in-jk/articleshow/91126105.cms

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to invest Rs 4,526.12 crore to construct 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project in Jammu & Kashmir. "Cabinet has approved construction of 540 Megawatt Kwar Hydro Electric project at a cost of Rs 4,526.12 crore," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a briefing on the cabinet decisions.

It was informed that the project will generate 1,975.54 million units of electricity in a 90 per cent dependable year. It will be commissioned in 54 months.

It will provide direct and indirect employment to about 2,700 person.

The project will come up on river Chenab in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir. It will be implemented by Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd.

Ratle Hydroelectric Project was stuck in 2021 when problems arose with the contractor. But a new firm has been roped in.

Ratle will also be built over Chenab.

J-K: RHPCL, MEIL ink pact for execution of 850-MW Ratle hydel power project

Jammu, April 11 (PTI) In a historic move to realise the goal of making Jammu and Kashmir self-sufficient in power sector, Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on Monday inked a contract agreement for the turnkey execution...
