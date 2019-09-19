Kuwait’s Space Rocket

The Kuwait Space Rocket ( KSR ) is a suborbital launch vehicle to be developed and launched in Kuwait. The project will be the first step towards starting a space industry in the country and a launch service provider in the GCC region.
In a time period of two years we aim to test and successfully launch KSR up to 100 km in the atmosphere, This launch will be a historical first for the GCC. Our plan is to develop KSR to be a suborbital research platform, and then afterwards use it as a stepping stone to develop a smallsat launch provider..
Goals
1. Launch KSR to an altitude of 100 km.
2. Utilize KSR as a vehicle for university students and researchers to send scientific experiments into suborbital space.
3. Use the KSR launch to develop the technology required for starting a future orbital rocket company
KSR Launch Plan
In order to launch KSR to space we will have to build and launch various smaller rockets to validate our systems and engine components.The KSR Rocket Family includes 2 major rocket configurations based on a Nitrous/Methanol Pressure Fed Liquid Rocket Engine.
KSR-1
KSR-1 is a vertically-launched single stage rocket. It uses a liquid bi-propellant rocket engine burning methanol as fuel and nitrous oxide as the oxidizer.
KSR-1 is intended to be a test vehicle for the development of KSR-2, the goal of which is to reach space. As such, all the major components and technologies that are expected to be used in KSR-2 are present in KSR-1.
The main components of KSR 1 are the engine—consisting of the injector, nozzle, and cooling jacket— with fuel and oxidizer tanks, a nitrogen gas tank, and various valves and pressure regulators.
KSR-2
The KSR-2 is a planned liquid bipropellant suborbital launch vehicle .It is the second installment of the KSR Rocket Family, composed of a single stage,fueled by Nitrous Oxide and Methanol.
KSR-2 has a total length of 4m a diameter of 0.4m and a total mass of 591 Kg, it’s apogee is around 100 Km
* This is a private venture
