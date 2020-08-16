/ Register

Kuwait's position towards Israel unchanged

    Kuwait position towards Israel unchanged: Al-Qabas newspaper

    AUGUST 16, 2020

    DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.

    Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states, making the UAE the only third Arab state to do so.

    A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment.

    “The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept,” al-Qabas said.

    Palestinians denounced the Israel-UAE deal, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have remained silent.

    Fellow Gulf nations Oman and Bahrain praised the deal.

    https://www.reuters.com/article/us-...el-unchanged-al-qabas-newspaper-idUSKCN25C0A0
     
