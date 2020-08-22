/ Register

Kuwaiti Minister Shows Israeli Delegation The Door !

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by Windjammer, Aug 22, 2020 at 1:05 AM.

    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Thanks Thanks x 7
    PaklovesTurkiye

    PaklovesTurkiye SENIOR MEMBER

    Interesting!
     
    hyperman

    hyperman FULL MEMBER

    this video is a very old video, almost a decade old. not sure what the point of post it is.. its about as useful as posting an old video of the UAE foreign minister criticizing Israel in the past, it has no bearance on current events.
     
    Thanks Thanks x 1
    Musings

    Musings FULL MEMBER

    An excellent stance by Kuwait. A lesson for al Arabs to watch and learn. United we stand - Divided we become slaves.
     
    Thanks Thanks x 1
    Foxtrot Delta

    Foxtrot Delta SENIOR MEMBER

    Bravo brother May Allah protect you from their evil plans. They will surely come after him and his nation of Kuwait.
     
    Thanks Thanks x 1
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Wrong, it is from October 2017. Just 3 years ago.



    بارک اللہ فیہ
     
