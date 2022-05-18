What's new

Kuwait unveils KAT-440 unmanned aerial vehicle

The SC

The SC

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 13, 2012
26,977
20
28,994
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
1652833122489.png


Yesterday, the Kuwait Aerospace Technologies Company revealed the first KAT-440 tactical unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, intended for reconnaissance and surveillance within a radius of 60 kilometers.

This company has also lifted the veil on the KAT-X project, which is in the advanced study stage. This aircraft is part of the MALE class of aircraft with stealth capabilities, and can be used as a main first attack weapon or for hunting armored vehicles and ground support.

The new Kuwaiti reconnaissance drone, KAT-440, manufactured by Kuwait Aerospace Technologies, uses aerial photography with a built-in payload for reconnaissance and surveillance.

Kuwait Aerospace Technologies Company was established in 2013..

The first model came out in 2020.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1526276411769634816
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Zarvan
China in talks with Egypt to deliver Wing Loong I-D drones
Replies
2
Views
629
The SC
The SC
The SC
EDGE unveils the latest unmanned systems manufactured in the UAE at UMEX 2022
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
The SC
Saudi Arabia awards contract to Science Technology for Eagle unmanned aircraft
Replies
0
Views
242
The SC
The SC
T
China recently unveiled Wing Loong-10 Ground Attack Drone
Replies
0
Views
428
Technology World
T
beijingwalker
Turkey is ready to export unmanned aerial vehicles to India
2 3
Replies
37
Views
3K
IblinI
IblinI

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom