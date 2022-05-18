Kuwait unveils KAT-440 unmanned aerial vehicle

Yesterday, the Kuwait Aerospace Technologies Company revealed the first KAT-440 tactical unmanned reconnaissance aircraft, intended for reconnaissance and surveillance within a radius of 60 kilometers.This company has also lifted the veil on the KAT-X project, which is in the advanced study stage. This aircraft is part of the MALE class of aircraft with stealth capabilities, and can be used as a main first attack weapon or for hunting armored vehicles and ground support.The new Kuwaiti reconnaissance drone, KAT-440, manufactured by Kuwait Aerospace Technologies, uses aerial photography with a built-in payload for reconnaissance and surveillance.Kuwait Aerospace Technologies Company was established in 2013..The first model came out in 2020.