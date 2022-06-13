What's new

Kuwait to deport migrants protesting Prophet remarks

It could not be confirmed immediately if the demonstrators included any Bangladeshis


A screengrab shows expatriates protesting in Fahaheel, Kuwait on June 10, 2022 Collected

Tribune Desk

June 12, 2022 8:22 AM

Amid growing furore both at home and abroad over controversial remarks by two Indian ruling party leaders over Prophet Muhammad, the Kuwaiti government has decided to repatriate the expatriate workers who on Friday joined protests over the issue.

However, it could not be confirmed immediately if the demonstrators included any Bangladeshis.

The Arab Times reports the protesters in question have violated the laws and rules of the county. Expatriates are not allowed to organize sit-ins or protests in the Kuwait.

The detectives are in the process of arresting them and referring to the deportation center to be deported to their countries and will be banned from entering Kuwait again, according to the Al Rai newspaper.

"All expats in Kuwait must respect Kuwait laws and not take part in any type of demonstrations," the government said in a release.

The protests were staged in Fahaheel, located in the Ahmadi Governorate of the Gulf nation.

Around 3.5 lakh Bangladeshis were employed in different sectors of the oil-rich country as of mid-2020. Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million, says Gulf News.

Anger erupted in the Islamic world last week and around 20 countries including Kuwait have since called in their Indian ambassadors to condemn the remarks. A Kuwaiti supermarket also pulled Indian products.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Nupur Sharma made the remarks during a TV debate on May 26, while Naveen Jindal, who was media head of the BJP’s Delhi unit, had posted a tweet on June 1 about the Prophet. He deleted the tweet later.

Sharma was suspended and Jindal was expelled on June 5 after the diplomatic backlash. On Thursday, Delhi Police filed a first information report against the two.

In India and neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, Muslims took to the streets in huge numbers after Friday prayers. In the Indian state of Jharkhand, two protesters were killed in police firing.

Clampdown to intensify

The move to deport expatriates comes amid a security clampdown on illegal expatriates as part of efforts to expose violators of the country’s residency and labour laws. Around 600 violators have been rounded up in the raids so far, Al Anba newspaper reported. Kuwaiti police launched the operation earlier this week.

The crackdown is expected to pick momentum soon, a security source told Gulf News.
 
Gulf arab people likely have somewhat hidden feeling of insecurity (a lil understandable in their case) seeing foreigner south asians outnumbering them so much in their own country. Seeing them in large nos gathered together on the streets would have probably spooked them.
 
In other words slave laboring.
Despicable despotic regimes. They may got money from all that oil but where there should a been a big heart theres only a big dark hole.
 
INS_Vikrant said:
Gulf arab people likely have somewhat hidden feeling of insecurity (a lil understandable in their case) seeing foreigner south asians outnumbering them so much in their own country. Seeing them in large nos gathered together on the streets would have probably spooked them.
They need to screw more, increase their numbers and start doing the jobs outsiders do. Or kick out all south Asians and bring in Arabs, many Arab countries with lot of population.
 
INS_Vikrant said:
Gulf arab people likely have somewhat hidden feeling of insecurity (a lil understandable in their case) seeing foreigner south asians outnumbering them so much in their own country. Seeing them in large nos gathered together on the streets would have probably spooked them.
Locals are only a minority in UAE and Qatar. There is a big Arab diaspora in those two countries as well, not everyone is a South Asian.

As for this law, it is simple, every political gathering is banned unless notified or state-sanctioned whether you are a local or non-local. One can think about this what he/she likes, but at least it provides order and zero tension in the society in this regard.

As for the news, I have only seen it on Indian media. It appears to be a lie constructed by Indian media as a reaction to the anti-India protests. If this was genuine we would have heard about such deportations.

So my verdict is that it is Indian fake news.
 
Khan2727 said:
As for the news, I have only seen it on Indian media.
Is this good enough?

Kuwait: Expats face deportation over protest against remarks on Prophet

Report: Organisers are accused of violating country’s laws
Kuwait: Expats face deportation over protest against remarks on Prophet​

Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai, citing security sources, said that the expatriate organisers of the protest will be deported because they had violated the country’s laws that ban foreigners from holding sit-ins or demonstrations.
HydraChess said:
Is this good enough?

Kuwait: Expats face deportation over protest against remarks on Prophet

Report: Organisers are accused of violating country’s laws
Kuwait: Expats face deportation over protest against remarks on Prophet​

Is UAE-based Gulf News not known for being an Indian-infiltrated/dominated newspaper? Half of their journalists are Indians.

There are probably tabloids in Kuwait as well.

But in all seriousness where is the evidence of any deportations? Today one single mistreated worker becomes headline news and now we are supposed to believe that those people have been deported?

I have seen no evidence but shame on Kuwait if this has occured.
 
Khan2727 said:
Is UAE-based Gulf News not known for being an Indian-infiltrated/dominated newspaper? Half of their journalists are Indians.
Where is the evidence of this?

The reporter of this news is an Arab.
Editor is not Indian as well.
Its owned by Arabs.
The paper usually features article borderlining hate on India by likes of Ashok Swain.

Khan2727 said:
There are probably tabloids in Kuwait as well.
Al Rai (Kuwaiti newspaper) - Wikipedia

Click to expand...
 
HydraChess said:
Where is the evidence of this?

The reporter of this news is an Arab.
Editor is not Indian as well.
Its owned by Arabs.
The paper usually features article borderlining hate on India by likes of Ashok Swain.



Al Rai (Kuwaiti newspaper) - Wikipedia

Pakistanis based in UAE say that and I have noticed the high number of Indian journalists employed as well. The names tell their origin.

Anyway I ask again, where is the evidence of any deportations? If you can answer this question, we can end this discussion and I can condemn Kuwait.
 
Khan2727 said:
Anyway I ask again, where is the evidence of any deportations? If you can answer this question, we can end this discussion and I can condemn Kuwait.
What do you consider as evidence? Remeber, same will apply to you as well.

Khan2727 said:
Pakistanis based in UAE say that and I have noticed the high number of Indian journalists employed as well. The names tell their origin.
1. Do you expect Pakistani to be correct in this regards?
2. You have noticed? Do you have evidence of "high number of pro-Indian journalists"?
 

