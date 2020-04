Union External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (ANI)In a remarkable strengthening of the diplomatic thaw between India and the Gulf nations, Kuwait has now joined Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar in rejecting all attempts to tarnish ties with India, reports Economic Times.Trashing certain references to India which had been floated on the non-official social media handles in Kuwait, the government there has assured that it remains deeply committed to the relations with India and that it stands against any interference in the internal affairs of India. The move has been appreciated by India.The move comes as, in several of the gulf nations, fake social media handles have erupted with support from forces inimical to India to create divisions within the communities. The observation was underscored by Indian Ambassador to Qatar who drew attention to the rising trend of the usage of fake identities and asserted, "Please understand the reality and do not get swayed by these malicious attempts to sow discord."In a similar fashion, an anti-India tweet from a member of the Royal family of Oman, Mona bint Fahad who is the daughter of nation's Deputy Prime Minister (PM) Sayyid Fahd had received much attention recently. However, it had later been discovered that the tweet had been posted from a fake handle to erect a wedge between Oman and New Delhi.