Kuwait Deports 80 Expats a Day, and The Parliament Wants to Deport More

You are equaling the situation in Kuwait with all of the GCC which makes no sense as the situation differs a lot depending on the country and region. Kuwaitis are famous, even within the GCC, for being the most lazy and elitist people although Qataris are closing in nowadays.



As for being "lazy" this is hardly a surprise when you have everything served to you on a silver plate for free and can outsource all the tasks that you don't want to do to foreigners because you can afford it. However this is all changing as the GCC is home, percentage wise, to some of the most young populations in the entire world and GCC citizens are also some of the most educated in the entire Muslim and developing world.



Before oil and gas was discovered in the Arab world/Middle East the locals were hard-working people and we did not need any South Asian or Filipino expats to create 3 of the 11 largest empires in human history (more than any other ethnic group) and change world history forever on most fronts.



The regimes in power have also realized that diversification is the need of the hour and in the future there will not be more expats but fewer. This is already seen in all GCC states.



As for neutralization, I think this will be limited to fellow Arabs or long-time residents who speak Arabic and identity with their host countries. It won't ever be given away as candy less so as the local populations are increasing.



Well, Kuwait proves that this is far from being the case.



Also if you somehow believe that the GCC will turn into the UK where every Tom, Dick and Hairy was (less so today) is welcomed overnight, then think again. This is not how it works in the "old world".



Also you should not worry about the GCC (2 trillion dollar GDP nominal - top 10 in the world) economies as they will remain one of the biggest for a long time to come as per all economic reports published.

