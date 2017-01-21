/ Register

Kuwait Deports 80 Expats a Day, and The Parliament Wants to Deport More

Discussion in 'Middle East & Africa' started by Arabi, Jan 21, 2017.

  Jan 21, 2017 #1
    Arabi

    Arabi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    749
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,292 / -1
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Argentina
    [​IMG]


    Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior Affairs announced that at least 29,000 expats were deported in 2016 - about 80 persons a day. This is a meaningful increase from the 25,000 deported in 2015. A Ministry official cast these statistics in a positive light, claiming that they “show undoubtedly that we have made deportation processes much faster.” Deportees were accused of violating residency and labor or committing crimes, particularly traffic violations. In the past two years, Kuwait has deported migrants for a range of minor offenses, including barbecuing in parks and joining protests. Once, the Minister of Interior himself boasted about deporting an Indian driver “on the spot” after seeing him commit a traffic violation.

    The same official claims that prisoners only spend a maximum of a week in deportation prison, and some as little as three days. According to authorities, it only takes a week to finalize papers and obtain a return ticket, and the process is expedited when sponsors cooperate. Kuwait has long been criticized for its overcrammed prisons, particularly during its professed “campaign on illegal workers” in 2013. Many migrants reported they were unjustly deported because policemen ignored their explanations or their sponsors could not be bothered to bring in the papers could release them. Authorities denied media reports of poor detention conditions and indefinite waiting periods.

    Though Kuwait's newest parliament has been celebrated as a "return of the opposition," policies towards expats are not likely to improve. Kuwait's parliament has rarely shown concern for the rights and well-being of migrants, and in its latest session on expats has proposed the deportation of 100,000 expats every year “to tackle the issue of demographic imbalance.” Opposition members claim that “security, social, and economic concerns” necessitate mass deportation. MPs argue the deportation of “illegal workers” will decrease the crime rate. They are concerned that some migrant communities are “too big.” MP Walid al-Tabtabai said “we need to become 50% of the population within the coming 10 years.” He added that “this means we have to deport 100,000 expats every year, this way it will not harm the labor market.” He suggested that quotas be determined by nationality. Another MP, Adil al-Damkhi, who also heads the parliament’s Human Rights committee, agreed with his colleague. He added that Kuwait should “activate anti-trafficking laws to fight those trading with working visas as they are the real reason behind this problem.”

    The Minister of Labor, Hind al-Subaih, does not seem to disagree with the parliament. Though she has recently distanced herself from the “100,000 deportations a year” figure, she has spoken of this “demographic imbalance” many times. Al-Subaih proposes a 15 years plan to bring about a demographic change, while MPs believe it should only take 5 to 10.

    Migrant-Rights
    ------------------------------------------------------------

    It's really strange when you have members in the Kuwaiti Parliament whose origins are mainly from Iran or Iraq then they ask for the deportation of foreigners. The surprising thing is that the Salafist Rep Waleed Al-tabtabai who represented this new resolution and He's derived from Iran as far as I know, the more surprising thing is the Shia Rep Saleh Ashour is backing this resolution though he's of Iranian Farsi origin whose fathers probably came in boat to Kuwait looking for proper life, the strangest thing in the whole resolution is that the only woman in Kuwaiti Parliament, the liberal Rep Safaa Al-Hashim is calling for imposing more Taxis targeting only expats in Kuwait.

     
    Last edited: Jan 21, 2017
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Jan 21, 2017 #2
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,208
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 30,427 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    It will come back haunting them forever.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 21, 2017 #3
    Jugger

    Jugger SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,080
    Joined:
    Nov 17, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 1,872 / -4
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    France
    Deport all expats but who will you replace them with, local Kuwaitis will not be able to takeover such demanding jobs.
    Bad decision at present.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 21, 2017 #4
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,208
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +9 / 30,427 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    When racism blinds the policy makers, the nation is doomed..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 21, 2017 #5
    somebozo

    somebozo ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,694
    Joined:
    Jul 11, 2010
    Ratings:
    +9 / 18,469 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  Jan 21, 2017 #6
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,905
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,092 / -6
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain
    If they are illegal migrants or have committed serious crimes this would makes sense but that is often not the case.

    If locals want to alter the demographics they can easily limit work permits in many different ways.

    Anyway you cannot speak about Kuwait and expats without speaking about the absolutely appalling treatment that the Bedoon (mostly of Iraqi Shia Arabs and Saudi Arabian origin) have received and continue to receive.

    This is extremely ironic as basically all the "indigenous Kuwaitis" are Arabs from KSA and Iraq next door originally including the ruling royal family (House of Sabah) which is originally from Najd.

    So if they treat their own flesh and blood (basically), the Bedoon in such a way, how can you expect them to treat some Sri Lankan any differently or non-Arabs in general?

    Kuwait really has to improve on this area.







    The Kuwaiti authorities should be ashamed of themselves!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jan 21, 2017 #7
    IM Ozair

    IM Ozair FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    626
    Joined:
    Jun 27, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 118 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Earlier we heard that MENA will hire more and more Pakistanis but what's happening now?
     
  Jan 21, 2017 #8
    H!TchHiker

    H!TchHiker SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,100
    Joined:
    Aug 16, 2016
    Ratings:
    +5 / 3,939 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    There is no such stated policy...They have quotas for every country and accordingly they hire..
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 21, 2017 #9
    Kuwaiti Girl

    Kuwaiti Girl SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,288
    Joined:
    May 8, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,185 / -1
    Country:
    Kuwait
    Location:
    Kuwait
    In my opinion, the GCC states should naturalize the vast majority of their expat population.

    Gulf Arabs are, for the most part, incredibly lazy and unproductive people. Without Indians, Filipinos and other nationalities, their already-fragile economies will collapse like a house of cards.

    There's a lot of racism in the GCC states, which explains why so many Gulf Arabs want their governments to get rid of a sizable number of expats. The irony is that these people have no idea what will happen to their well-being and economy if the majority of these expats end up leaving.

    I personally support the highly controversial proposal to naturalize some of the South Asian and Filipino immigrants who are working in the Gulf.

    The more cosmopolitan and ethnically diverse our countries become, the better off we'd be in the long term, in my opinion. It'll help change society for the better.

    It's no surprise that the most homogeneous societies in the GCC states (e.g. Najdi society in central Saudi Arabia) are the most intolerant and extreme, whereas the most diverse GCC societies (e.g. Dubai) are the most tolerant and globalized in the region.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jan 21, 2017 #10
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,905
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,092 / -6
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain
    You are equaling the situation in Kuwait with all of the GCC which makes no sense as the situation differs a lot depending on the country and region. Kuwaitis are famous, even within the GCC, for being the most lazy and elitist people although Qataris are closing in nowadays.

    As for being "lazy" this is hardly a surprise when you have everything served to you on a silver plate for free and can outsource all the tasks that you don't want to do to foreigners because you can afford it. However this is all changing as the GCC is home, percentage wise, to some of the most young populations in the entire world and GCC citizens are also some of the most educated in the entire Muslim and developing world.

    Before oil and gas was discovered in the Arab world/Middle East the locals were hard-working people and we did not need any South Asian or Filipino expats to create 3 of the 11 largest empires in human history (more than any other ethnic group) and change world history forever on most fronts either.

    The "modern" development seen in the GCC, Muslim world and developing world is the work of Westerners and Western ideas/inventions like in all of the world due to their dominance in the past 500 years. It has nothing to do with some expats from Philipines or Sri Lanka who are working as drivers or gardeners. Expats contributed to the development but so did locals and everyone involved.

    The regimes in power have also realized that diversification is the need of the hour and in the future there will not be more expats but fewer. This is already seen in all GCC states. In KSA alone, if the percentage of working women increased, there would not be any need for at least 1/3 (minimum) of the foreign workforce.

    As for neutralization, I think this will be limited to fellow Arabs or long-time residents who speak Arabic and identify with their host countries. It won't ever be given away as candy less so as the local populations are increasing. Look at the citizenship laws in those countries that most of the expats come from. They neither give citizenships for free to expats or hardly ever. So this is nothing exclusive to GCC.

    Well, Kuwait proves that this is far from being the case.

    Also if you somehow believe that the GCC will turn into the UK for example where every Tom, Dick and Hairy was (less so today) is welcomed overnight, then think again. This is not how it works in the "old world".

    Also you should not worry about the GCC (2 trillion dollar GDP nominal - top 10 in the world) economies as they will remain one of the biggest for a long time to come as per all economic reports published and only grow/get stronger/become more diversified.

    Anyway Kuwait remains the only country who treats their own locals (Bidoon) in such an appalling way. There can be no excuses for this.
     
    Last edited: Jan 21, 2017
  Jan 21, 2017 #11
    Decisive Storm

    Decisive Storm FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    245
    Joined:
    Oct 3, 2013
    Ratings:
    +1 / 490 / -0
    As I guessed,
    Wish Kuwait deports all Ungrateful Full of Hatred anti-Kuwait anti-Arab Bedoons.
    They stay in the country and then bite the hand that feeds them. :disagree:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  Jan 21, 2017 #12
    Kuwaiti Girl

    Kuwaiti Girl SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,288
    Joined:
    May 8, 2016
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,185 / -1
    Country:
    Kuwait
    Location:
    Kuwait
    Did I hit a raw nerve or something?

    Nobody's saying the GCC states should be like the UK. They wouldn't be like the UK in a million years anyway.

    But it's definitely about time the GCC states naturalized some of the foreign workers who have sacrificed so much of their lives to build this part of the world, regardless of their ethnic/cultural identity and religious convictions.

    Sooner or later, it will happen anyway, irrespective of what many lazy Gulf Arabs say.

    The UAE, for example, is flooded with migrants from South Asia and other parts of the world. A lot of them own properties in that country and have lived there for at least 2 generations, if not more. They have their own TV channels, radio stations, schools, newspapers, etc.

    They're not going away anytime soon, nor can the Emiratis force them out of their country anymore. It's over. They might as well naturalize them and be done with it instead of waiting for the United Nations and the international community to force them to do that.

    As for the native populations, the fertility rates in this part of the world have decreased significantly since the 1950s and 60s. People used to have large families many decades ago. Nowadays, families have become a lot smaller. This region needs migrants from different parts of the world, otherwise we'll end up with economic stagnation and many ghost cities.

    As for widespread laziness in the Gulf, it's got nothing to do with welfare. There are many countries around the world that have better welfare than the GCC states, such as Australia, Canada and the Nordic countries, and yet these countries are still hundreds of times more productive than the GCC states.

    The problem is the local culture. The culture has to change and adjust with global trends, otherwise this region will fall behind in the coming decades.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 21, 2017 #13
    Arabi

    Arabi FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    749
    Joined:
    Jun 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,292 / -1
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Argentina
    That's really sad, when you have members in the parliaments of different ethnicities whose presence in Kuwait isn't as long as those Bedoon but they still want to treat them like animals and consider them aliens. Once, I read that the government of Kuwait want to make an agreement with Comoros in which the Government of Comoros offer its citizenship to Bedoon in return for some money payed by Kuwait! What kind of denial is that to more than 110 thousands people who consider themselves Kuwaitis and have no official identity of any other country.
    The greedy government of Kuwait must act rational and solve this problem which I see it as bad as the denial of Rohingyas right to live in Myanmar as normal citizens just because they are Muslims.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 21, 2017 #14
    somebozo

    somebozo ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    18,694
    Joined:
    Jul 11, 2010
    Ratings:
    +9 / 18,469 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Saudi Arabia
    Quotas do tend to revise..right now quota for Pak has been revised and you can see daily full page ads for recruitment in Saudi...
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Jan 21, 2017 #15
    Saif al-Arab

    Saif al-Arab SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,905
    Joined:
    Mar 26, 2015
    Ratings:
    +13 / 9,092 / -6
    Country:
    Saudi Arabia
    Location:
    Spain
    No, I just have an allergy for moronic or inaccurate claims.

    Nobody wants to be the UK. A country where locals are overrun by foreigners. Go visit London. It's called Londonistan for a reason.

    That will be a decision that the governments and eventually the locals (especially) will take.

    I personally only want to give citizenship to fellow Arabs and non-Arabs who speak Arabic and who want to live, contribute and who identify with their host countries and who are loyal to them. Such sentiments are shared by almost every local. Which are perfectly reasonable demands and also the case whenever any neutralization occurs in the world be it Europe or North America.

    Those expats in the UAE are not citizens and can be deported overnight if need be. So far there is no reason to do so.

    No, GCC is home to one of the youngest populations in the entire world and growing populations and we locals have to be prioritized on all fronts, especially given some of the unemployment rates and the 1000's of highly educated locals who cannot get work, rather than foreigners.

    This is the tendency in all GCC states and will become the tendency as well as the falling numbers of expats. We already see that.

    You cannot compare the services that GCC citizens enjoy with any part of the world. It makes no sense to compare it with the UK, lol.

    Also LOL at comparing the first industrialized nation in the world (UK) with developing countries. What's next, comparing France with Iran?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
