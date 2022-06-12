Kuwait DEPORTING people who took part in PROTEST against BJP

jus_chillin
Kuwait:— Kuwait government to deport people who organised a protest rally in Fahaheel against remarks by BJP officials. - Kuwaiti media
Kuwait:— These people, many from India, Bangladesh & Pakistan, likely to be deported because Kuwaiti laws don't allow foreign nationals to organise protests. - Kuwaiti media.
Kuwait:— People who organized & joined the protests are being traced & will be handed over to Deportation department. - Kuwaiti media.
Expats who took part in Fahaheel demonstration to be deported: Kuwait
The sources confirmed that they will be deported from Kuwait as they violated the laws and regulation of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organized in Kuwait
www.zawya.com
