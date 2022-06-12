Kuwait DEPORTING people who took part in PROTEST against BJP

The only reason these Idiots do these kinds of crap is just to get 2 minutes in limelight, especially idiots in our religion will hype about this, When did our beloved Prophet talked back or threatened when idiots were running mouths, His action spoke louder than whatever enemy is doing. We have to get our act togetherGoing Crazy on media will not resolve this, what is the best way to deal with these kinds of idiots, Work Harder for the benefit of other humans, and be a better example of a decent human being.Have you ever noticed media only bring extreme scholars to fight against these idiots, which shows the image hey look this religion is crazy?We need more scholars like Omar on mainstream media