Kuwait DEPORTING people who took part in PROTEST against BJP

Kuwait:— Kuwait government to deport people who organised a protest rally in Fahaheel against remarks by BJP officials. - Kuwaiti media

Kuwait:— These people, many from India, Bangladesh & Pakistan, likely to be deported because Kuwaiti laws don't allow foreign nationals to organise protests. - Kuwaiti media.

Kuwait:— People who organized & joined the protests are being traced & will be handed over to Deportation department. - Kuwaiti media.

Expats who took part in Fahaheel demonstration to be deported: Kuwait

The sources confirmed that they will be deported from Kuwait as they violated the laws and regulation of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organized in Kuwait
Expats who took part in Fahaheel demonstration to be deported: Kuwait

The sources confirmed that they will be deported from Kuwait as they violated the laws and regulation of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organized in Kuwait
Kuwait:— Kuwait government to deport people who organised a protest rally in Fahaheel against remarks by BJP officials. - Kuwaiti media

Kuwait:— These people, many from India, Bangladesh & Pakistan, likely to be deported because Kuwaiti laws don't allow foreign nationals to organise protests. - Kuwaiti media.

Kuwait:— People who organized & joined the protests are being traced & will be handed over to Deportation department. - Kuwaiti media.

Expats who took part in Fahaheel demonstration to be deported: Kuwait

The sources confirmed that they will be deported from Kuwait as they violated the laws and regulation of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organized in Kuwait
Expats who took part in Fahaheel demonstration to be deported: Kuwait

The sources confirmed that they will be deported from Kuwait as they violated the laws and regulation of the country which stipulates that sit-ins or demonstrations by expats are not to be organized in Kuwait
Should convince the Sunni Arab countries that the BJP are anti-Muslim.

Should give preferential treatment to Pakistan over India.
 
You don't have to convince them. The Arabs know this better than you and me.



Wow. These Hindutva rascals lie through their curry teeth.
Funny part is that these Indiots like to boast that they have 200,000,000 million Muslims in India when it suits their interests when dealing with Sunni Arab Muslim countries in the Middle East to gain leverage over Pakistan.

But in reality they persecute or harass Muslims when they can in India which causes communal riots almost as the same scale on partition of the British Raj.
 
The only reason these Idiots do these kinds of crap is just to get 2 minutes in limelight, especially idiots in our religion will hype about this, When did our beloved Prophet talked back or threatened when idiots were running mouths, His action spoke louder than whatever enemy is doing. We have to get our act together
Going Crazy on media will not resolve this, what is the best way to deal with these kinds of idiots, Work Harder for the benefit of other humans, and be a better example of a decent human being.
Have you ever noticed media only bring extreme scholars to fight against these idiots, which shows the image hey look this religion is crazy?


We need more scholars like Omar on mainstream media
 
O yeah we need more Omar Suleimans to support LGBTQs right???

BTW in Western nations Muslims generally do have good scholars. While in Pakistan people are stuck with 5, 10 rupees taweez loving and grave worshipping muftis and maulvis. When you try to correct them even slightly you are labelled wahabbi/nasbi etc.

Mein Pakistan gya bhai ki shadi k liye. Meri adat hai rukoo k baad hath uthana. Wo bhai maulvi mujhse larne larane par a gya.
 
The only reason these Idiots do these kinds of crap is just to get 2 minutes in limelight, especially idiots in our religion will hype about this, When did our beloved Prophet talked back or threatened when idiots were running mouths, His action spoke louder than whatever enemy is doing. We have to get our act together
Going Crazy on media will not resolve this, what is the best way to deal with these kinds of idiots, Work Harder for the benefit of other humans, and be a better example of a decent human being.
Have you ever noticed media only bring extreme scholars to fight against these idiots, which shows the image hey look this religion is crazy?


We need more scholars like Omar on mainstream media
