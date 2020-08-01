Kuwait bans flights to 31 countries

Coronavirus: Kuwait bans flights to multiple countries due to COVID-19 View of empty Kuwait Airways check-in counters at Kuwait Airport. (File photo: AP) Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Saturday 01 August 2020 Text size A A A Kuwait has banned flights to multiple countries – including Egypt, Iran, and Lebanon – to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced on Saturday. For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page. The other countries that flights have been barred to are as follows: -Syria -Iraq -India -Bangladesh -Philippines -China -Brazil -Colombia -Armenia -Spain -Singapore -Bosnia and Herzegovina -Sri Lanka -Nepal -Mexico -Indonesia -Chile -Pakistan -Hong Kong -Italy -Northern Macedonia -Moldova -Panama -Peru -Serbia -Montenegro -Dominican Republic -Kosovo Kuwait will resume commercial flights to its international airport starting from August 1 after they were halted in March as a coronavirus countermeasure. Flights will resume in three stages, with only a 30 percent capacity of flights being allowed to operate for the first stage, the center said. The country last week set travel protocols for passengers flying to and from Kuwait International Airport. To find out more about the new regulations, click here. Read more: Coronavirus: Kuwait lifts lockdown on last isolated area, sets travel protocols Coronavirus: All the COVID-19 guidelines for the Eid al-Adha holiday across the Gulf https://www.arabnews.com/node/1713126/middle-east