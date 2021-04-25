Kuwait: 1 million COVID-19 [Pfizer/AstraZeneca] vaccine jabs administered

Kuwait: 1 million COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered Around 29,000 people are getting vaccinated on a daily basis

Encouraging people

Kuwait City: Kuwait has administered one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.COVIDvax, an online vaccine tracker website, has revealed that around 29,000 people are getting vaccinated on a daily basis.So far, Kuwait has been administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.In recent weeks, Kuwait has ramped up its vaccination campaign as it plans to vaccinate two million people by September.Last month, Kuwait announced that it will be opening a vaccination center at Al Jaber Causeway Bridge to accelerate the process. The center is expected to open after Ramadan.Several decisions have been put into place to encourage more people to take the vaccine.Last week, the spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, announced on Tuesday that all citizens and residents above the age of 65 can head to the vaccination centres and get vaccinated without a prior appointment.In addition, the Ministry of Health has been vaccinating workers across different sectors via mobile vaccination units.Al Sanad also added that 74.3% of Ministry of Education employees who registered have been vaccinated. The Ministry of Health is trying to vaccinate students and teachers to ensure that they are protected once schools open in September.