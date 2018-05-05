Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

Mohammed bin Zayed: We are committed to establishing the State of Palestine

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed affirmed that his country had taken this decision in favor of peace.He added that peace is a strategic choice, but not at the expense of the Palestine issue.Then he continued, in a speech addressed to the Palestinian community, that the UAE is their second country, stressing his country's adherence to the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.'A brave step'In turn, the head of the Israeli delegation expressed his pride in his presence in Abu Dhabi, and the Israeli National Security Adviser, Mai Bin Shabat, said that the UAE had taken a "courageous step," according to his description.He also stressed that his country expects to consolidate peace through other agreements between the two countries, saying, "We want a peace road with the Emirates."