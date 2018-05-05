What's new

Kushner tries to smooth over F-35 dispute in visits to Israel and UAE

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plan to discuss the pending sale of F-35 fighter jets by the U.S. to the UAE, Jared Kushner told reporters on board the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, which landed in Abu Dhabi this morning.

Why it matters: The White House has hailed the normalization deal it brokered between Israel and the UAE as a breakthrough for the region — but shortly after the announcement, a major disagreement emerged over the UAE's desire to acquire the F-35.

Behind the scenes: Emirati officials considered Netanyahu's public opposition to the deal a violation of the understandings they had reached, and they canceled a ceremonial meeting at the UN to show their displeasure.

The backstory: The U.S. has committed to ensuring the regional military superiority of Israel, which is the only country in the region to possess the F-35.
  • Kushner and national security adviser Robert O'Brien discussed the issue with Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz in Jerusalem on Sunday.
  • On Monday's flight, Kushner said Netanyahu has full confidence that Trump will do everything he can to ensure Israel can maintain its qualitative military edge.
  • Kushner added that the U.S. has a 30-year security relationship with the UAE, which it intends to enhance while bringing Israel into their security dialogue. "I know Netanyahu sees the great opportunity that was created here," he said.
The latest: In a press conference after landing in Abu Dhabi, Kushner said he was confident the U.S. could both deepen its security relationship with the UAE and preserve Israel's qualitative military edge.

What to watch: Gantz said publicly after Sunday's meeting that he thinks the U.S. and Israel can find a way to maintain Israel's military superiority even if the deal moves forward.


The Arabs have bowed

Worthless people who deserve the humilation currently being heaped upon them across the middle East
 
It is noteworthy that the delegation, which also includes representatives from a number of sectors and vital areas in the aspects of investment, finance, health, civil space program, civil aviation, foreign policy, diplomatic affairs, tourism and culture, will meet with a number of representatives of government agencies in the UAE to discuss prospects for relations in related fields and to promote joint work. And to discuss the great and promising cooperation opportunities that await the two countries as a result of the peace treaty.

Mohammed bin Zayed: We are committed to establishing the State of Palestine



Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed affirmed that his country had taken this decision in favor of peace.

He added that peace is a strategic choice, but not at the expense of the Palestine issue.

Then he continued, in a speech addressed to the Palestinian community, that the UAE is their second country, stressing his country's adherence to the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

'A brave step'

In turn, the head of the Israeli delegation expressed his pride in his presence in Abu Dhabi, and the Israeli National Security Adviser, Mai Bin Shabat, said that the UAE had taken a "courageous step," according to his description.

He also stressed that his country expects to consolidate peace through other agreements between the two countries, saying, "We want a peace road with the Emirates."


