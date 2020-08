Why is UAE silent on Netanyaho openly calling out that he has delayed annexation not abandoned it and that he will never give it up.



That makes UAE and others look like a clown doing his show and not getting payed for it..



Who is the guarantor for this solution?



This deal has nothing to do with people of west bank and everything to do with trade.UAE will get some nice spyware software and other technology as a result of trade that results in UAE accepting Israel.They tried to produce a justification but it didnt work.

