Kurz: Austria concludes Sputnik V negotiations

Nasr said: I wish Pakistan could go for Sputnik-V vaccine. I don't trust the Western ones. What are the rules for traveling to Russia to get vaccinated as a foreigner? Any tips or suggestions?

Following are best choices:1. Pfizer2. Sputnik V3. Moderna- as per existing reports.Whichever is accessible to you from the aforementioned options, go for it. If you have reservations then it would be better to seek professional advice in relation.WE make use of numerous Western inventions in Life; there is no need to be paranoid about everything Western, bro. Take things lightly.