Kurz: Austria concludes Sputnik V negotiations

The European Medicines Agency is still carrying out a rolling review of the Russian jab.
Austria has wrapped up negotiations to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday.

In a briefing to local media, Kurz said the talks had “de facto come to an end” making it possible for Austria to buy one million doses and provide an “additional turbo” to the country's vaccination rollout.

Kurz first revealed that he was in talks with Russia to purchase the vaccine in late March, following a February 26 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The European Medicines Agency is still carrying out a rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine. Asked last week if Austria would wait for an EU license, Kurz’s office said the licensing mechanism for Sputnik V is “still to be decided.”

Hungary and Slovakia are, so far, the only EU countries to order the Russian vaccine. Hungary said Friday it would help Slovakia assess the jab after a negative assessment by Slovakia’s own drug regulator.

The European Medicines Agency is still carrying out a rolling review of the Russian jab.
Austria has wrapped up negotiations to acquire Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Saturday.

In a briefing to local media, Kurz said the talks had “de facto come to an end” making it possible for Austria to buy one million doses and provide an “additional turbo” to the country's vaccination rollout.

Kurz first revealed that he was in talks with Russia to purchase the vaccine in late March, following a February 26 phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The European Medicines Agency is still carrying out a rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine. Asked last week if Austria would wait for an EU license, Kurz’s office said the licensing mechanism for Sputnik V is “still to be decided.”

Hungary and Slovakia are, so far, the only EU countries to order the Russian vaccine. Hungary said Friday it would help Slovakia assess the jab after a negative assessment by Slovakia’s own drug regulator.

I wish Pakistan could go for Sputnik-V vaccine. I don't trust the Western ones. What are the rules for traveling to Russia to get vaccinated as a foreigner? Any tips or suggestions?
 
I wish Pakistan could go for Sputnik-V vaccine. I don't trust the Western ones. What are the rules for traveling to Russia to get vaccinated as a foreigner? Any tips or suggestions?
In Moscow you can simply come to one of vaccination sites with your passport and get a doze. They will even give you an ice-cream.

Austrians, Hungarians are small but tough European people. I think they and some other nations will survive during coming West Collapse. Because they will get help from Russia.
 
I wish Pakistan could go for Sputnik-V vaccine. I don't trust the Western ones. What are the rules for traveling to Russia to get vaccinated as a foreigner? Any tips or suggestions?
Following are best choices:

1. Pfizer
2. Sputnik V
3. Moderna

- as per existing reports.

Whichever is accessible to you from the aforementioned options, go for it. If you have reservations then it would be better to seek professional advice in relation.

WE make use of numerous Western inventions in Life; there is no need to be paranoid about everything Western, bro. Take things lightly.
 
