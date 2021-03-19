Kurganets-25 IFV being developed on schedule

The Special Machine-Building Design Bureau (SKBM, a subsidiary of Rostec’s holding High-Precision Weapons) is developing the newest Kurganets-25 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) on schedule, the press department of High-Precision Weapons told TASS on April 7.
“The implementation of the [Kurganets-25] research-and-development [R&D] work and the commence of serial hardware deliveries have been agreed with the Ministry of Defense [MoD],” said the press department. According to High-Precision Weapons, once the R&D program is completed and the export design license is obtained, the Kurganets-25 IFV will be introduced to the global market.
The Kurganets-25 multipurpose tracked platform is still being developed by JSC Kurgan Machine-Building Plant (Kurganmashzavod/KMZ, a subsidiary of High-Precision Weapons). It is a new platform designed to create a new family of light tracked armored vehicles. The Kurganets-25 BMP is the IFV (Infantry Fighting Vehicle) variant of the Kurganets family that also includes an APC variant.
The Kurganets-25 could replace the BMP IFV family in use by the Russian armed forces for decades. In January 2014, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that the Russian army ground forces planned to renew 70% of their fleet with new armored vehicles and main battle tanks by 2020. Russia would acquire the new main battle tank T-14 Armata, the 8x8 armored Boomerang and the new infantry fighting vehicle Kurganets-25. The Kurganets-25 was unveiled during a restricted show for Russian leaders at the defense exhibition Russian Arms Expo 2013 in Nizhny Tagil. The Kurganets-25 BMP was showed for the first time to the public during the military parade of Victory Day in Moscow on May 9, 2015.
@PanzerKiel Few hundred of these please.
@PanzerKiel Few hundred of these please.