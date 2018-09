Kunming-Kolkata bullet train service via Bangladesh, Myanmar on cards



Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu said Wednesday his country was mooting a bullet train service between Kunming and Kolkata, traversing through Myanmar and Bangladesh, reports NDTV.