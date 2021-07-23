What's new

Kumrat Glamping Resorts, For The Experience Alone

Windjammer

Windjammer

Nov 9, 2009
Pakistan
United Kingdom
From bumpy jeep rides through the thick deodar forests to blue waters of Panjkora River..
Glamping under the stars with clear view of milky way between strip of huge mountains covered in snow and having breakfast by the beautiful riverside ..
Special thanks to Kumrat Glamping Resorts for providing comfortable accommodation in the heart of kumrat Valley. KPK.


1627071679248.png


1627071699096.png


1627071726400.png


1627071761998.png


1627071909695.png


1627071930894.png


1627071992789.png
 
