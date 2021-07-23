Kumrat Glamping Resorts, For The Experience Alone

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 36,428
- 167
- Country
-
- Location
-
From bumpy jeep rides through the thick deodar forests to blue waters of Panjkora River..
Glamping under the stars with clear view of milky way between strip of huge mountains covered in snow and having breakfast by the beautiful riverside ..
Special thanks to Kumrat Glamping Resorts for providing comfortable accommodation in the heart of kumrat Valley. KPK.
Glamping under the stars with clear view of milky way between strip of huge mountains covered in snow and having breakfast by the beautiful riverside ..
Special thanks to Kumrat Glamping Resorts for providing comfortable accommodation in the heart of kumrat Valley. KPK.