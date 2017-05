The case of Kulbushan Jadhav is becoming an important crisis in the long-standing Indo-Pak conflict. While addressing the media after attending a passing out parade of the Frontier Corps (FC) in Warsak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, interior minister Chaudhry Nisar reiterated the stance of dealing the case of Jadhav in accordance with the laws of the land. He added that Jadhav’s arrest helped avert several incidents of terrorism in the country.Meanwhile, according to The Nation , Pakistan is all set to fight it out at The Hague with new zest and zeal. A new legal team would be hired to prove that Jadhav is a terrorist who is involved in killing innocent people. An official said that Pakistan has all the evidence to give credence to the assertion.Read more: ICJ has not taken a position against Pakistan on Yadhav: Yet! “The case against him is crystal clear. We will make sure he gets what he deserves. We will fight till the end.”– Chaudhry NisarForeign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan had submitted its reply to the ICJ under Article 36 of the United Nations Charter.“In some issues, Pakistan does recognize the jurisdiction of the ICJ. Jhadav’s case is related to Pakistan’s security. India is just twisting the facts and trying to give this case a humanitarian angle,” he said.Islamabad has shown a definite resolve of taking New Delhi head-on in a matter it thinks is one that is related to its vital interest: security. The triumphant India is now at loggerheads with a resilient Pakistan.Delhi plans to push for the annulment of the execution as it thinks that the mere provision of consular access may be of no use if Pakistan goes ahead with the execution.The resilience was expressed by other high-ranking Pakistani officials. “Our lawyer did well in the case. We will now send a new team to present Pakistan’s stance vigorously in the case,” said Sartaj Aziz. He claimed that the ICJ order had not changed the status of the Jadhav case as it had only directed to maintain the status quo on the issue. The defense minister Khawaja Asif asserted that Pakistan would not compromise on the case as it is a national security matter.