KUET professor Selim, another victim of BAL/ BCL torture

Prothom Alo English DeskPublished: 15 Dec 2021, 17:37KUET professor Selim HossainFile photoInvestigators will exhume the body of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) professor Selim Hossain later on Wednesday for an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of his death, reports UNB.Meanwhile, a five-member probe committee formed by the university to investigate the death of the 38-year-old professor has sought another 10 days to submit its report. However, no case has been registered as yet in connection with his death.The chief of the investigation committee, professor Mohiuddin Ahmad said that academic activities and dormitories of KUET were closed till 13 December and that’s why they would need another 10 days for a proper investigation.Professor Selim’s wife Sabina Khatun has said her husband’s death has traumatised her. “Where to go with my baby girl, what to do? I have no security. I want the university authorities to get a case registered in connection with my husband’s death.”Rabiul Islam Sohag, a spokesman for KUET, said no decision has been taken on it as yet.Khulna’s Khanjahan Ali police station officer-in-charge Prabir Kumar Biswas said a complaint was lodged at the police station on 4 December in connection with the death of the teacher.An application was made to the Khulna Deputy Commissioner on 5 December to exhume the body for autopsy. The DC on 13 December gave approval.Though the body was supposed to be exhumed on Tuesday afternoon, it could not be done due to “shortage of light”, said Kushtia executive magistrate Ahmed Sadat, who is in charge of exhuming the body.“The body will be exhumed on Wednesday and an autopsy will done then,” the OC said.AdvertisementEarlier, on 3 December, the university was declared closed till 13 December over the death of professor Selim allegedly due to mental torture and harassment by the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), student wing of ruling Bangladesh Awami League.Selim, professor of the Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) department, was also the provost of Lalan Shah Hall.The faculty members of the university alleged that professor Selim died hours after some BCL activists, led by its KUET unit general secretary Sadman Nahyan Sejan, confined the teacher to his office and mentally tortured him to accept their choice as the dining manager of Lalan Shah Hall for December.During this confinement, the teacher was allegedly subjected to abuses, humiliation, and threats, his colleagues said.