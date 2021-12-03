What's new

KSE-100 index gains more than 1,100 points

Flight of falcon

Those who always watching stock market as if it’s true representative of economic activity in Pakistan. Stock markets DO go up and down ….. it’s normal.

anyways here we go…..

KSE-100 index gains more than 1,100 points

Analysts say the market gained confidence after interest rate hike a day earlier was in line with investors' expectations.
It's because the stock market now has confidence in Shahbaz Sharif after PMLN wins their own seat back in Lahore elections where the turnout was 10%. Shehbaz Sharif along with Bilawal and Fazlu will take Pakistan to new heights, first day in their office, stock market will climb 10,000 points, CAD will be -50 Billion (that's good) and exports will hit 20B yearly!
 
Thanks for making this thread.
@Desprado what did I tell you in your stock market thread see my prediction also coming true i am so happy haha
 
