The market on Monday witnessed a bullish trend on the back of healthy buying, mainly by local investors in almost all sectors. Trading activity improved significantly as daily volumes on the ready counter increased to 392.157 million shares, the highest in over 11 months from Oct 29, 2018.



The investors’ sentiments have also continued to improve after the last week’s meeting of the industry and business leaders with the army chief where they discussed grievances regarding the economic conditions.