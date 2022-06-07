KSA wants huge Naval deals but on the condition that 50% of the value of each contract is spent locally

“Tough Negotiations” European companies suffer from selling their products to Saudi Arabia..The Kingdom requires spending 50% of the transaction value locally to transfer knowledge..Naval Group presented the latest Belharra frigates to the Saudi Navy.. While the Italian Fincantieri has proposed an advanced version of the FREMM frigate..The maritime sector was particularly prominent in WDS 2022. The Saudi Navy is heading for a complete modernization.. Expanding its capabilities after ordering four Lockheed Martin MMSC ships and five Navantia Avante-2200 corvettes,The Navy still needed another 4-6 frigates or 5-8 large corvettes.. Therefore, major shipbuilders have offered their most advanced solutions, side by side with partnership proposals for local industry. In fact, under the concept of Vision 2030The Kingdom's new offset policies state that 50% from the value of each contract must be spent locally..In an effort to bring knowledge to Saudi Arabia and develop the national industry, It is no coincidence that Saudi Aramco, Sami and Saudi Scopa Groups announced multiple cooperation agreements that will bring the best defense technologiesto the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia..Fincantieri has proposed a version of its FREMM frigates, but it can also rework its Zubarah-class ships, if Saudi Arabia needssomething smaller and less complex.In the same segment, Naval Group promoted their latest design,. It is the multi-purpose frigate FDI / Belharra, and in the endGOWIND 2500.. DESIGN..Hyundai seeks to benefit from its agreements with Aramco to propose its own products such as the FFX-I / II / III frigatesThe HDF-3500 and HDF-3800SA other proposals included DSME's DW-3000H..And many frigate offers from the Chinese CSSCThe government is increasing budgets and has ambitions for the country..When speaking to a variety of stakeholders, it is clear that Saudi Arabia is seen as one of the most popular marketspromising in the region, either directly or indirectly; In fact, Saudi political influence in the Middle East may act as a catalyst for the launch of a broader market in the region for those companies that are able to seize the opportunities to sell to RiyadhThe exhibition itself has the potential to become a staple and a new market in the coming years..