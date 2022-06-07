What's new

KSA wants huge Naval deals but on the condition that 50% of the value of each contract is spent locally

The SC

The SC

1654630167817.png

“Tough Negotiations” European companies suffer from selling their products to Saudi Arabia..
The Kingdom requires spending 50% of the transaction value locally to transfer knowledge..

Naval Group presented the latest Belharra frigates to the Saudi Navy.. While the Italian Fincantieri has proposed an advanced version of the FREMM frigate..

1654628547155.png


The maritime sector was particularly prominent in WDS 2022. The Saudi Navy is heading for a complete modernization.. Expanding its capabilities after ordering four Lockheed Martin MMSC ships and five Navantia Avante-2200 corvettes,

1654629970645.png


The Navy still needed another 4-6 frigates or 5-8 large corvettes.. Therefore, major shipbuilders have offered their most advanced solutions, side by side with partnership proposals for local industry. In fact, under the concept of Vision 2030
The Kingdom's new offset policies state that 50% from the value of each contract must be spent locally..

In an effort to bring knowledge to Saudi Arabia and develop the national industry, It is no coincidence that Saudi Aramco, Sami and Saudi Scopa Groups announced multiple cooperation agreements that will bring the best defense technologies
to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia..

Fincantieri has proposed a version of its FREMM frigates, but it can also rework its Zubarah-class ships, if Saudi Arabia needs
something smaller and less complex.

1654630464026.png


In the same segment, Naval Group promoted their latest design,. It is the multi-purpose frigate FDI / Belharra, and in the end
GOWIND 2500.. DESIGN..

1654629081967.png


Hyundai seeks to benefit from its agreements with Aramco to propose its own products such as the FFX-I / II / III frigates

1654629317570.png


The HDF-3500 and HDF-3800SA other proposals included DSME's DW-3000H..

1654630368852.png


1654630318804.png



And many frigate offers from the Chinese CSSC

1654629434582.png


The government is increasing budgets and has ambitions for the country..

When speaking to a variety of stakeholders, it is clear that Saudi Arabia is seen as one of the most popular markets
promising in the region, either directly or indirectly; In fact, Saudi political influence in the Middle East may act as a catalyst for the launch of a broader market in the region for those companies that are able to seize the opportunities to sell to Riyadh
The exhibition itself has the potential to become a staple and a new market in the coming years..
 
Saudi Arabia is doing the right thing here.

Should have been done from 50 years ago with every foreign weapon purchase. There would be a huge weapon manufacturing sector today.

Better late than never.
 

