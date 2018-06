KSA-Uruguay 0-1

Once again the opponents first goal (just like against Russia where the team collapsed completely - does not reflect the strength of KSA at all) occurred due to a fatal and silly mistake by the goalkeeper. Not sure what happened there.

But anyway KSA played against 3 historic heavyweights (Italy, 3 times world champions, Germany, 4 times world champions, Uruguay 2 times world champions) and we only lost marginally against all 3. 2-1 against Italy 2.5 weeks ago, 2-1 against Germany 12 days ago and 1-0 against Uruguay a few minutes ago.



Nobody believed that we would repeat the great results in 1994 where we reached a historic Round of 16 as the only West Asian team to date and only the 3rd Arab team (Morocco in 1986 and Algeria in 2014) in history and one of the few Asian teams in history (aside from South Korea and Japan).



There is definitely potential and I believe that some of the players will be bought by European clubs. Lots of talents out there. That would be a welcome thing as I wrote yesterday seeing that few players have tried their luck in Europe.



Now for the sake of the World Cup and football, Spain should trash Iran tonight. 99 out of 100 times they will do just that but you never know. They might be as lucky as they were against Morocco. Don't care much about Iran ( a team that has not won a single trophy since 1976 ) but I would not want to see them equal our historic result in 1994 (reaching the Round of 16) since they are one of our football rivals and personally I believe that they play one of the most primitive and destructive football out there.



The dominance of KSA in terms of results (3 times Asian Cup champions, only Japan have been better with a record 4 all-time wins), a joint record 6 finals appearances (tied with South Korea), a historic Round of 16 qualification doing the World Cup in 1994 where KSA won as many games in a World Cup (2) as Iran has ever done in history in 5 freaking World Cup campaigns (2-1 victory against the US in 1998 and a extremely lucky victory due to an own goal of Morocco in the final seconds this year, lol). All in the past 35 years while Iran has won nothing for 42 years (!). Last time they won something was when the only rival and professional team in Asia was freaking "Israel". Yet their fans are barking on this section pathetically.



You would never see them play as technically as KSA today and be able to do all those great technical combinations let alone have all this possession and so many successful passes.