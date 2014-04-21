/ Register

KSA taps the sun to meet a third of its energy needs

    RIYADHSaudi Arabia plans to invest $109 billion to produce 41 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy by 2032, which is almost 30 percent of its total energy requirement by that time. Over the next two decades, the government seeks to establish energy generation projects, which runs on photovoltaic cells (PV cells) with a capacity of 16 GW.

    In addition, it will also facilitate projects that will make use of energy concentrate with a capacity of 26 GW.

    These initiatives aims to boost the Kingdom’s potential for becoming the largest producer of solar energy in the world, organizers of the Saudi Energy 2014 event said on Sunday.

    Against this backdrop, Saudi Energy 2014 —the International Trade Exhibition for Electricity, Power Generation, Alternative Energy, Water Technology and Lighting —will be held in the Kingdom to spotlight the latest products and services for the power sector.

    Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Water and Electricity and organized by the Riyadh Exhibitions Company and Informa Exhibitions, Saudi Energy 2014 will take place on May 26-28 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

    With regional investments in the energy sector at its peak, Saudi Energy 2014 will be a marketplace for specialized and related industries and companies to promote their products and services. It will also be an opportunity for them to explore regional market and penetrate into the lucrative Saudi Arabian market.

    The event is one of the most functional exhibitions in the region that covers all segments of the energy sector, including electricity generation and distribution, alternative and renewable energy technologies, modern lighting products and technologies, and water and water resources management technologies.

    “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing a major development in the area of alternative energy, with strategic plans being implemented and key projects being undertaken to meet the increasing demand for energy,” said Fahad Al-Athel, Deputy General Manager, Riyadh Exhibitions Company.

    “Saudi Energy 2014 will make a definite contribution towards this transformation by offering a gateway for international experts to network with local players to discuss the latest industry trends, explore business prospects and opportunities of mutual cooperation,” he added. “The exhibition promises to be fruitful for both exhibitors and visitors comprising government officials, contractors and consultants, developers and investors, and engineers and technicians, to name a few.”

    Saudi Energy 2014 will showcase the latest sector products, services and technologies to a large group of professional visitors from Saudi Arabia and the region. The event will offer a chance to gain first-hand experience in fresh technologies and new equipment and stay abreast with the industry and market developments in the region. – SG

    KSA taps the sun to meet a third of its energy needs | Economy | Saudi Gazette
     
    Not just empty words this time around:

    KSA launches world’s largest solar plant

    [​IMG]
    POWER SAVER: The Jeddah Municipality would launch street lighting through the solar power. (AN photo)​


    JEDDAH: IRFAN MOHAMMED

    Published — Friday 22 November 2013

    Last update 22 November 2013 12:20 am

    Saudi Arabia has launched the world’s largest solar power plant on the roof of the Princess Nora University in Riyadh. The plant covers an area of 36,000 sqm.
    The Kingdom is looking to use solar energy for at least 10 percent of its total energy needs and aims to generate 5 gw of solar energy by 2020.
    Indeed, the prominent viability of solar energy in a sun-filled region has become the Kingdom’s new challenge.
    With average temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, Saudi Arabia records more sunshine than anywhere in Europe or most of the USA. At 5 kw per sqm, solar radiation production in the Kingdom is higher than in most parts of the world.
    As one of the fastest growing economies of the world, the Kingdom’s energy consumption is on a yearly upward trend, creating the need to look for alternative energy sources.
    Solar energy seems to be the most viable option, yet has not been able to make significant progress when compared with other GCC countries.
    In a significant move, municipalities in the Kingdom are opting to use the solar power system for street lighting to promote environmentally-friendly energy consumption in the Kingdom.
    The Jeddah Municipality announced on Wednesday that it would launch street lighting through the solar power system in strategically important locations of the city.
    It revealed that it has launched the first pilot project in the third Ruwais district in Jeddah.
    It also intends to launch similar solar power projects in five different locations in the city, of which four are in the busy Red Sea off-shore area and one in Rehab district.
    The Jeddah Municipality also stated that the solar power project will be evaluated after six months and will replace the existing electrical lighting system in the city based on the results.
    The Makkah Municipality is building its own solar plant with an estimated capacity of 100 mw at an estimated cost of SR2.4 billion to supply power to 35 tunnels and street lights in the holy city in a bid to save electricity. The Madinah Municipality is also using solar power for lighting up its parks.
    The Ministry of Islamic affairs, Endowments, Dawah and Guidance is planning to switch to solar energy at mosques to heat water for ablution and for air-conditioning systems.

    KSA launches world’s largest solar plant | Arab News — Saudi Arabia News, Middle East News, Opinion, Economy and more.


     
    SR4.5bn Saudi solar revolution
    [​IMG]

    JEDDAH: P.K. ABDUL GHAFOUR
    Published — Wednesday 31 December 2014

    Last update 31 December 2014 4:16 pm

    The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) signed a SR4.5 billion contract with General Electric on Tuesday to establish the Kingdom’s first fossil fuel and solar power plant near the Red Sea port of Dhuba in the Tabuk region.
    The 600-megawatt (MW) integrated solar combined cycle (ISCC) plant will primarily burn natural gas, but will generate 50MW with the support of solar energy to increase fuel efficiency.
    Water and Electricity Minister Abdullah Al-Hussayen said the mega Dhuba plant would enable Saudi Arabia to export electricity to Egypt, Turkey and Europe. It will be commissioned in 2017.
    In addition to the establishment of an integrated green power plant, the contract includes construction of supply lines to Tabuk. “It is the largest environment-friendly project in the Kingdom,” the minister said.
    ISCC plants reduce emissions of climate-warming carbon dioxide by increasing the amount of steam available for driving power generation turbines, without having to burn more gas or oil.
    “This project will make power crises in the Kingdom a thing of the past,” said Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan. He said the electricity sector would grow stronger in the coming years.

    The SEC’s chief executive Ziyad Al-Shiha said the plant would have three power generating units — two powered by gas and the third by steam — to produce 550MW in addition to solar energy-powered units to produce 50MW. “This makes it one of the largest power plants in the world.”
    He said 25 Saudi engineers and 80 technicians would be trained to run the project, adding that 30 to 35 percent of products used for building the plant would be manufactured in the Kingdom. He estimated the cost of construction work at the plant at SR2.5 billion.
    He said a new power transport project would be launched in Tabuk to make the region the largest hub for high-voltage direct current. “It will make use of the power grids linking northwest and northeast of the Kingdom and strengthen the network between Tabuk and Madinah,” he added.
    He estimated the value of new electricity projects in Tabuk at SR 10 billion.

    SR4.5bn Saudi solar revolution | Arab News

    Let's not forget the not so distant future nuclear energy plans in the country. 16 nuclear power reactors are planed to be constructed over the next 20 years with the first reactor opening in 2022.

    Or renewable energy in KSA as a hell. More specifically wind energy which has a huge potential in KSA along solar energy.

    Everyone knows about the massive proven oil reserves (that are cheaper to extract than anywhere else) or the huge proven natural gas reserves.

    Let alone shale gas reserves were KSA also ranks in the top. In mid-March 2013, The Saudi Arabian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Ali Naimi gave an estimate of over 600 trillion cubic feet of unconventional gas reserves, more than double its proven conventional reserves. That estimate would put Saudi Arabia fifth in a 32-country shale gas reserves ranking compiled for the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

    Nuclear Power in Saudi Arabia

    Saudi Arabia to drill for shale gas this year | Economy | Saudi Gazette

    As a G-20 Major Economies Member State with a rapidly growing non-natural resources economy sector the power of KSA will just increase for each year in the future. Anyone dreaming about anything else is fooling himself. I have not even included the remaining GCC countries despite all of them basically being 1 unit. Small Qatar has more than half of Russia's amount of proven natural gas reserves which is otherwise leading on this front.​
     
    Analysis - Financing Saudi Arabia's wind energy plan
    March 2013 by John McKenna

    SAUDI ARABIA: The world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has an ambitious plan to create 54GW of renewable energy, 9GW of this wind, by 2032.

    [​IMG]
    From KA Care website... Saudi Arabia plans 9GW of wind
    However, questions are already being raised as to how this new capacity will be assembled and financed.

    There are very real fears in the kingdom that Saudi Arabia's rapidly rising population and electricity consumption, combined with its current dependence on oil and gas-fired power stations, could rapidly deplete the country's already dwindling oil reserves. As a result, the kingdom has set out a plan for a future power mix that by 2032 will see less than half of its generating capacity come from hydrocarbons at 60GW, 17.6GW from nuclear, and 54GW from renewables.

    The 54GW renewables plan was updated in late February to provide more details to the market. This is ahead of an introductory round to be launched by the King Abdullah Centre for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KA-CARE) later this year, tendering between 500MW and 800MW of capacity.

    This introductory round is expected to cover the range of technologies Saudi is looking at for its entire programme, which is largely dominated by solar. Of the 54GW planned for 2032, 41GW is expected from photovoltaic and concentrated solar power, 9GW from wind, 3GW from waste to energy and the remaining 1GW from geothermal sources.

    Of the 9GW wind expected to be procured, just under 2GW is due to be tendered over the next three years. Following the introductory round, where perhaps 100-150MW could be expected to be contracted , there will be two tendering rounds launched between now and 2016 that will include 650MW of wind in the first round and 1.05GW in the second round.

    Each wind project will be underpinned by a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state-owned Sustainable Energy Procurement Company (SEPC).

    Kickstart

    With many wind developments in the region stalling — countries such as Egypt have ambitious wind plans that were mothballed following the Arab spring uprisings in 2011 — Ernst & Young head of energy and environmental finance Ben Warren told Windpower Monthly that he believed the Saudi renewables programme could act as a kickstart for the wider region.

    "There is great promise for renewables in the region, but what we have seen to date, with the great distractions that political unrest has caused, we have yet to see rhetoric turned into firm delivery with a few notable exceptions in North Africa," said Warren.

    "I think Saudi will [be a catalyst]. If you look at the Gulf states they are all looking at each other, dancing around handbags waiting to see who goes first. Saudi, if it all gets developed it will certainly be the kickstart the region needs."

    Warren's team, experienced in advising on the financing of renewables projects in Europe, is now running workshops for local banks in Saudi Arabia, familiarising them with the risks and structures involved in deals of this nature.

    Saudi Arabia has a strong track-record of project financing independent power plants (IPP) via state-guaranteed long term PPAs, and it is likely that the financing of wind projects will follow a similar structure in the first few phases, with a feed-in tariff potentially introduced after rounds one and two.

    While local banks will play a key role in project financing, it is unlikely there will be sufficient money available to cover the sheer number of projects that are due to be tendered, meaning there will certainly be a role for international banks and investors, said Warren.

    He likened the way the Saudi tendering rounds will operate to South Africa's current renewables procurement programme.

    "One of the challenges for South Africa was the huge amount of projects going through at one time, and this creates a liquidity challenge for the local market," said Warren.

    "So I wouldn't be surprised to see international institutional capital investing in these Saudi projects through private equity funds."

    One banker who has worked on many IPP project financings in the kingdom agreed with Warren, saying that while local banks can help provide Sharia-compliant financing, the sheer volume of capital required in this programme will need international investors and the expertise of commercial banks to structure the deals.

    Local content

    While international finance looks set to play a key role in the Saudi renewables programme, one area where KA-CARE has declared a bias towards local involvement is the production and construction of projects.

    In its document published last month, which outlined the proposed competitive procurement process, KA-CARE revealed that the levels of local content and local labour proposed by bidders will play a role in the points awarded to bids in the tendering process. For wind, maximum points will go to bids in the first round where 50% of the project components are produced locally, and 60% in the second round. There is a minimum requirement of 20% local content, although no points will be awarded for this level. Any bids with local content between these two extremes will be awarded on a sliding scale.

    Within the overall local content scores, KA-CARE has awarded different scores to different components, with a view to encouraging the production of certain components in Saudi Arabia. For example, blades and towers are awarded a score of 50%, while gearboxes are given a 100% rating and nacelle assembly just 25%. These scores, along with the scores of all other components, would then be averaged out to give the overall local content level.

    Despite the recent World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling against Ontario's local content rules, Warren said he would expect Saudi Arabia to persist with its local content requirements.

    "I'd be very surprised if KA-CARE were not aware of the situation in Ontario, in fact I know they are aware," said Warren.

    "I guess the question is whether the kingdom gives credence to the WTO, and if so how much? It will certainly be interesting to see how the local content rules are enforced, and even more interesting to see what the outcome of this is in terms of actual local employment."

    Analysis - Financing Saudi Arabia's wind energy plan | Windpower Monthly

    KSA, the GCC and Arab world should work together with Pakistan closely on the field of renewable energy as I know that Pakistan also has a big potential when it comes to wind and solar energy. If just the Muslim world was blessed with wiser leaders. In a pivotal era for our countries such as the current one we must work together more closely than ever. On all sectors.

    Or am I wrong here @Metanoia ?

    Can knowledgeable Pakistani users tell me about the prospects of KSA/GCC/Arab cooperation with Pakistan in terms of renewable energy?

    Is there any such movement, politics etc. on a governmental or educational level? Or will I leave disappointed with our Muslim world again?

    @Hyperion @Irfan Baloch @Desert Fox @Devil Soul @Norwegian @Abu Zolfiqar @Peaceful Civilian @rockstar08 @K-Xeroid @United @chauvunist @Al Bhatti @Pakistani shaheens @ozzy22 @waz @Jungibaaz @ghazaliy2k @Armstrong @Syed.Ali.Haider @Norwegian @Selous @dexter @Horus @Gufi @FaujHistorian etc.
     
    @al-Hasani Not wrong at all...unfortunately our strategic leadership and people are usually ten steps behind the curve of progress and forward thinking. Priorities start with Landcruisers and end their.

    Pakistan, KSA and GCC can literally have near free electricity if solar and wind are looked into. My country is still into coal.

    Initiative has to be taken...whatever the case. Pakistan is in dire need of sustainable and renewable energy sources as the the country is extremely polluted...environmental disaster and stuff.

    I honestly do not have a clue about our technical ability to be honest.

    GCC on the other hand have the funds which they can use to attract the technical expertise...simultaneously they can learn as well. It's all about exposure...once you pick up something you just build on it I suppose.
     
    That's a shame. It's fair to say that it is similar in the GCC on certain fronts. I can't imagine were we would be if we for instance have had a German leadership for the past 70 years. It's really frightening. Not that we are in a bad position as I would be very demanding if I said so.

    Now, KSA and the GCC as a whole got a sizable Pakistani community. You guys and especially the ones in high positions and the educated class (the ordinary laborer can't do much sadly) should try to work for Pakistan's interests in the GCC. Trying to find mutual projects of interest etc. that the GCC and Pakistan could work towards. We might not be direct neighbors but only the Arabian Sea separates us. Less than 400 km from the ancient port of Muscat and the port of Karachi.

    We got to expand the relations on more fields and constantly expand.

    China, Saudi Arabia to cooperate on renewable energy development

    19. August 2014
    By: Ian Clover

    The Middle Eastern kingdom targets 41 GW of solar power by 2032 as it seeks to free up more of its abundant oil and gas reserves for lucrative export.

    Saudi Arabia is gearing up to generate approximately 30% of its power needs from its greatest energy source – that would be solar – within the next 20 years. The oil- and gas-rich Kingdom also boasts some of the world's highest levels of solar irradiation and hopes to install as much as 41 GW of PV solar energy capacity by 2032, and has enlisted the help of solar world-leader China to reach that goal.

    An agreement signed last week in Beijing saw the state-owned Chinese National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) partner with the Saudi energy research center, King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (K. A. CARE) to cooperate on the development of renewable and nuclear energy in the Middle East nation.

    Currently, Saudi Arabia runs almost entirely on hydrocarbon fossil fuel, with one quarter of the country’s vast oil and natural gas reserves held back for domestic consumption. However, the state’s leaders wish to export ever more of this finite resource to lucrative foreign markets, and are eyeing nuclear and renewable energy as the perfect, long-term replacement.

    By 2032, the Saudi government estimates that power demand will surpass 120 GW per year. The goal is for renewable and nuclear power to supply half that figure by that date, with solar energy poised to stump up 41 GW, nuclear 17 GW and wind power 9 GW.

    China's expertise in the solar sector has thus been sought, with the K. A. CARE program leaders hoping that the country that currently dominates the global solar PV industry can bring its experience and business acumen to Saudi Arabia.

    A timely transition

    China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner, snapping up more than one million barrels of crude oil daily and reliant on Saudi petrochemical goods and expertise. In 2013, two-way trade amounted to $73 billion, with China sending food, textiles and electronic goods the other way. Saudi Arabian officials now hope that China can supply a steady stream of guidance as the Kingdom begins its long transition away from a reliance of fossil fuels.

    "Overall demand for fossil fuels for power, industry, transportation and desalination is estimated to grow from 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2010 to 8.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2028," said a K. A. CARE statement.

    Saudi Arabia hopes to steer a greater share of that output to its export markets over the next few decades, but K. A. CARE confirmed that hydrocarbons will remain a "prime element" of the country's energy mix up to and beyond 2032. By that date, the program’s recommendations are 60 GW of hydrocarbon, 41 GW of solar power (of which 16 GW will be PV and 25 GW CSP), 17.6 GW nuclear, 9 GW wind, 3 GW waste-to-energy and 1 GW geothermal.

    "In this scenario, nuclear, geothermal and waste-to-energy will provide the base load up to night-time demand during winter; PV energy will meet total daytime demand year round; CSP with storage will meet the maximum demand difference between PV and base-load technologies, and hydrocarbons will meet the remaining demand;" said K. A. CARE.

    Last week, Thierry Lepercq of Solairedirect – a French solar power plant developer – remarked that solar power in Saudi Arabia could be generated at a LCOE (Levelized cost of energy) of between $70 and $90 per MWh for plants larger than 10 MW – a four-fold reduction on 2009 prices and on course to becoming one of the cheapest in the world.

    The cost of solar is one of the key issues for the sector's development in Saudi Arabia, where oil and gas is among the cheapest anywhere. Unfulfilled potential continues to be the default setting, however, despite analysts at IHS expecting 1.48 GW of PV systems to be installed in the country between now and 2017.

    Read more: China, Saudi Arabia to cooperate on renewable energy development: pv-magazine

    Happy new year guys and girls! See you on a tropical beach in the GCC one day after making business beforehand.;)

    [​IMG]Oman 09 by Toni.P, on Flickr

    [​IMG]
    Oman 09 by toni.p, on Flickr

    [​IMG]
    Infinity pool at the Al Bustan Palace by Jari Kurittu, on Flickr

    [​IMG]Infinity pool by CruisAir, on Flickr

    @Chinese-Dragon @ChineseTiger1986 @Hu Songshan @sahaliyan @Wholegrain (come back, you are missed!)

    :coffee:
     
    Last edited: Jan 1, 2015
    @al-Hasani things will happen eventually...once the alarm bells start ringing in our case.

    I predict that KSA/UAE will take the initiative and then Pakistan might follow suit.
     
    What is your opinion about the remaining ideas that I quickly mentioned? I mean the need for our relations to be more varied, more dedicated and to expand further? I know that the GCC is in a entirely different position than Pakistan is currently and elsewhere in its development but you got a potential talent pool of almost 200 million people. As I wrote you guys have a sizable diaspora in KSA and the GCC. Part of that diaspora also has sufficient power/influence to try and influence the local politics and those back home. You guys have a unique position of taking the good things of the GCC back to Pakistan and leaving the bad ones behind. @Al Bhatti which is a much more senior person than us two has talked about this on many occasions and I fully agree with his reasoning.

    Anyway we might be a bit off-topic here but when I read such positive news about KSA and all the talk finally being transformed into action I can't stop thinking why Pakistan is not part of this together with us. You might not have the same unique potential of solar and wing energy or the same oil, gas and shale reserves but you got a 5 times bigger population and potentially you could be a key part of that success through investments and similar albeit smaller projects in Pakistan.

    I want to see Saudi Arabian/Arab and Pakistani scientists, scholars, professors etc. working together. On a wide range of topics. On a educational level and on a state level. Why is this not happening as it should? Not only that but our nations should work like that with the West AND East.

    That's what I mean with wasting potential. GCC was VERY good at doing that for DECADES and sadly still is to this day although things are slowly changing. Thankfully.

    Can you feel me here?

    What do Pakistani users living in the diaspora say about that and who are familiar with how things are done in the West? I can't be the only one that is frustrated with how wasteful we are when it comes to wasting opportunities and what has been given us? Look at small little Denmark with close to no natural resources and a 5.5 million big population and look where they are. 150 years ago they were almost starving (overreaction to get my point across but they were a poor country in general) much like the remaining Scandinavia. Today their models are renowned and admired across the whole world.

    @KingMamba @Syed.Ali.Haider @Hyperion @Norwegian @Desert Fox etc.
     
    Last edited: Jan 1, 2015
    Oh yeah definitely...relationship and cooperation between our countries (and GCC) should be like EU or better, nothing less than that. I also want to include Iran in it but the Mullahs are just...meh.

    Anyways look...there is a lot of potential, but we really need to rigorously change the mentality, mindset and culture of our people in order to prosper. Although Pakistan has the largest expat community in Saudi Arabia...quality wise it's not a pleasant scenario...UAE/Bahrain/Oman are a different story though (Go to any airport and look at the type of crowd, Pakistanis especially, travelling to KSA vs. travelling to the other GCC).

    In my opinion, currently the Saudi leadership is on the right track after decades of.....backwardness. The progressive are still facing stiff resistance.

    We have to focus on 4 aspects as a group in order for us to emerge with a "big stick".....

    1) Energy (Renewable and sustainable)

    2) Agriculture

    3) Space programme (distant future/long term)

    4) forgot the fourth one.
     
    Yes, the MENA region as a whole even if it was up to me.

    Don't be so harsh. You are not doing this bad at all. Other diasporas are doing worse.

    Well one of the few major problems or stumbling blocks in the case of GCC was the rapid industrialization (which is still ongoing on a massive scale mind you due to the richnesses that makes it both possible and affordable) and the size of the population. Both are "problems" that can be solved. Give the GCC 10 years or so and most of the infrastructure and industralization will be comparable to USA and Western Europe. Population wise the GCC will reach 60-70 million or so in 10-15 years time if not faster. A perfect number IMO.

    Now what you have mentioned I fully agree with.

    Allow me to make my own quick list as I agree with 3 additions.

    1) In the case of the GCC then the need to work towards a more democratic system where the population gets a similar power and influence to the one the average EU citizen has in his/her own country. I believe that Pakistan also has to work on this aspect.

    2) Science and technology (a space program included. Take a look at the very ambitious plans of UAE and the GCC as a whole on this front). Education is connected here.

    3) Agriculture and the need to learn how to be more economical when it comes to wasting resources. I don't know about Pakistan here but GCC is one of the most wasteful areas of the planet. It's shameful. Also water policies.

    4) No hijacking of any religious dogma and the clergy should have less to say in terms of state matters. Let there be a separation between the state and clergy or at least a bigger gap than there is today. That does not mean being anti-religion.

    5) INNOVATION. I cannot stress how important this is. That's what made the West the leading force and made otherwise humble countries and economies great compared to their size (Scandinavia says hello and many other European nations).

    6) Hard work and a change of mentality. Don't demand what others can do for you but what you can do for others and your country. People in our part of the world that are in power largely mostly only care about their own pockets and staying in their favorable positions. Not so much about helping other people reach that position and thus helping the entire society as a whole reach a higher level.

    If this is done then expect wonders. Not kidding. Of course easier said than done. It will take a few decades.

    In the case of KSA I am kind of hopeful due to KSA having one of the youngest populations and due to the successful exchange student programs and opportunities for the population to study abroad in very high numbers. On the other hand I fear about what the constant unrest, sectarianism, lack of freedom etc. in the ME can do to the upcoming generations.
     
    Last edited: Jan 1, 2015
    This is wonderful news and congratulation right step for the future.
     
    Excellent...I've similar notions too.

    I also believe Pakistan has a serious population crisis which actually augments every issue we face multiple folds. It is literally a sea of people which is near impossible to control.

    GCC should actually manage their population from the get go...this will be an added advantage. 70 million is a good figure but it is of utmost importance to provide these 70 million with opportunities and work. Otherwise it will turn into a sustainability issue and you will have "more litter and graffiti"...hope you understand my point of view.

    Innovation is a very good point, and it will be *the* most difficult step to achieve. Case in point is China. Practically speaking I don't think so we might see this step in our lifetime (because if we truly achieve innovation we basically win the world)...but of course the foundation should be laid...I can see that happening.

    The rest...we're on the same page. When it comes to Pakistan I would want it to be completely secular. There are only two islamic republics in the world...both of them are just doing great lol. In my opinion I would also like to see GCC as a secular entity...of course the feeble minded will probably think I'm advocating rivers of alcohol or prostituion but I assume you know what I really mean.
     
    KSA with its massive deserts is perfect for solar power
    Good to see KSA is doing its bit to reduce emissionsemissions
     
    Understand KSA's step to tap the sun a another source of energy, it is something you have in abundance and it is clean. But shale gas????? I think KSA must consider the environmental impact of shale drilling....and the cost. Your conventional oil and gas sources could be last for 2-3 generations (in which) it will enough time to develop alternative energy sources such as solar, wind and nuclear into a mature stage. I am thinking about the efficiency of drilling in shale formation in your context. Country like US and Indonesia have a limited source of conventional oil and gas thus they have to come up with temporary solutions on energy and shale drilling is one of them.
     
