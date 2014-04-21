KSA taps the sun to meet a third of its energy needs

Yes, the MENA region as a whole even if it was up to me.



Don't be so harsh. You are not doing this bad at all. Other diasporas are doing worse.



Well one of the few major problems or stumbling blocks in the case of GCC was the rapid industrialization (which is still ongoing on a massive scale mind you due to the richnesses that makes it both possible and affordable) and the size of the population. Both are "problems" that can be solved. Give the GCC 10 years or so and most of the infrastructure and industralization will be comparable to USA and Western Europe. Population wise the GCC will reach 60-70 million or so in 10-15 years time if not faster. A perfect number IMO.



Now what you have mentioned I fully agree with.



Allow me to make my own quick list as I agree with 3 additions.



1) In the case of the GCC then the need to work towards a more democratic system where the population gets a similar power and influence to the one the average EU citizen has in his/her own country. I believe that Pakistan also has to work on this aspect.



2) Science and technology (a space program included. Take a look at the very ambitious plans of UAE and the GCC as a whole on this front). Education is connected here.



3) Agriculture and the need to learn how to be more economical when it comes to wasting resources. I don't know about Pakistan here but GCC is one of the most wasteful areas of the planet. It's shameful. Also water policies.



4) No hijacking of any religious dogma and the clergy should have less to say in terms of state matters. Let there be a separation between the state and clergy or at least a bigger gap than there is today. That does not mean being anti-religion.



5) INNOVATION. I cannot stress how important this is. That's what made the West the leading force and made otherwise humble countries and economies great compared to their size (Scandinavia says hello and many other European nations).



6) Hard work and a change of mentality. Don't demand what others can do for you but what you can do for others and your country. People in our part of the world that are in power largely mostly only care about their own pockets and staying in their favorable positions. Not so much about helping other people reach that position and thus helping the entire society as a whole reach a higher level.



If this is done then expect wonders. Not kidding. Of course easier said than done. It will take a few decades.



In the case of KSA I am kind of hopeful due to KSA having one of the youngest populations and due to the successful exchange student programs and opportunities for the population to study abroad in very high numbers. On the other hand I fear about what the constant unrest, sectarianism, lack of freedom etc. in the ME can do to the upcoming generations.

