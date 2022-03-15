What's new

KSA strong

LeGenD said:
I edited and expanded my previous response to make a point. If they want to get rid of a leader, they will.
They failed to get rid of Mullah Omar he died on his bed despite 13 years of war at that time of his dead...


You think NATO or whatever it is will be allowed to walk into the Holy land hack you could even say a coalition of the whole world for all I care
U1RZ.gif


This conversation is a branch-off from following thread:

defence.pk

Breaking: Petrodollar Cracks: Saudi Arabia Considers Accepting Yuan For Chinese Oil Sales

Doesn't mean they won't try. US controls global media so they will invent an issue and run with it. In all honesty there is bigger chance of regime changing Xi Jingping.. The Qibla area is volatile and could change the world with slight chaos there. Their advisors meaning the freemasons...
defence.pk
 
Titanium100 said:
They failed to get rid of Mullah Omar he died on his bed despite 13 years of war at that time of his dead...


You think NATO or whatever it is will be allowed to walk into the Holy land hack you could even say a coalition of the whole world for all I care
U1RZ.gif
Mullah Omar was in hiding and not interested in revealing himself to the Americans - he was one of the most elusive figureheads in modern times. He died in 2013 and was succeeded by Mullah Mansour. Americans killed Mullah Mansour for rejecting peace talks in 2016, however. Mullah Mansour's successor Mullah Baradar accepted American offer for peace talks in 2018. Mullah Baradar understood that this was his shot at ending the War in Afghanistan for good. Afghan Taliban were loosing men in clashes with opposing forces on a frequent basis as well.

How come you are drawing parallels between KSA and Afghan Taliban by the way?

I did NOT assert that NATO will conduct a military operation in KSA to topple MBS. Try to read my post carefully.

If you want to boast about KSA being untouchable then you are sadly mistaken. Houthi and Iranians have shown as much. Donald Trump also pointed out how fragile MBS is. In these times, every country will have to fight its own war should it come down to it. Volunteers from other countries might not provide breakthrough. Iraq received many volunteers from other countries to fight American troops in the (2004 - 2008) period, to no avail. This is all.
 
LeGenD said:
Mullah Omar was in hiding and not interested in revealing himself to the Americans - he was one of the most elusive figureheads in modern times. He died in 2013 and was succeeded by Mullah Mansour. Americans killed Mullah Mansour for rejecting peace talks in 2016, however. Mullah Mansour's successor Mullah Baradar accepted American offer for peace talks in 2018. Mullah Baradar understood that this was his shot at ending the War in Afghanistan for good. Afghan Taliban were loosing men in clashes with opposing forces on a frequent basis as well.

How come you are drawing parallels between KSA and Afghan Taliban by the way?

I did NOT assert that NATO will conduct a military operation in KSA to topple MBS. Try to read my post carefully.

If you want to boast about KSA being untouchable then you are sadly mistaken. Houthi and Iranians have shown as much. Donald Trump also pointed out how fragile MBS is. In these times, every country will have to fight its own war should it come down to it. Volunteers from other countries might not provide breakthrough. Iraq received many volunteers from other countries to fight American troops in the (2004 - 2008) period, to no avail. This is all.
You have no idea what you are talking about.. Taking yemen rebels as example which is a marginalized militias that the Yemeni army has raped and the Saudi air force send them back in time have you seen the ruin they live in.. Almost 13 century and also how is a missile evidence here? Besides they don't even have forces there but it is the Yemeni armed forces operating on the ground solely. It is like saying Gaza has proven otherwise about Israel.. Anti-insurgency thrival..

But you are missing the big point... DO you know what it means if turmoil happens in the holy area? Do you know what that means? This will cross every nations red lines by default. What do you think the Indonesians, Pakistanis, Turks, Egyptians, and plus 40+ country will watch the holy area go into flame without getting drawn into it..

This basically means WW3 period in a simple language translation if the governments of these countries refuse to react their armed forces will take over the country.. It will literally turn into judgement or our last day on earth either get taken out completely or remain intact there won't be anything in between lose everything or nothing..

Any attempt coup or any slight disruptions could have grave consequences far beyond for every single corner in the world and this is no exaggeration but an understatement
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
You have no idea what you are talking about.. Taking yemen rebels as example which is a marginalized militias that the Yemeni army has raped and the Saudi air force send them back in time have you seen the ruin they live in.. Almost 13 century and also how is a missile evidence here? Besides they don't even have forces there but it is the Yemeni armed forces operating on the ground solely. It is like saying Gaza has proven otherwise about Israel.. Anti-insurgency thrival..

But you are missing the big point... DO you know what it means if turmoil happens in the holy area? Do you know what that means? This will cross every nations red lines by default. What do you think the Indonesians, Pakistanis, Turks, Egyptians, and plus 40+ country will watch the holy area go into flame without getting drawn into it..

This basically means WW3 period in a simple language translation if the governments of these countries refuse to react their armed forces will take over the country.. It will literally turn into judgement or our last day on earth either get taken out completely or remain intact there won't be anything in between lose everything or nothing..

Any attempt coup or any slight disruptions could have grave consequences far beyond for every single corner in the world and this is no exaggeration but an understatement
Bro, I have mentioned before that I am not into speculations but I will oblige this time.

Events in Europe triggered World Wars in history. Conflict in Ukraine have also produced significant effects which will affect many around the world in time. There are calls to show restraint as well because nobody wants to trigger another World War.

I do not think that events in KSA will be sufficient to trigger World War 3 because perceptions are changing around the world. People are increasingly put off by warfare and also critical of some of the decisions made by Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS). Houthi have used a large number of ballistic missiles and UAVs to strike at different locations across KSA in response to Saudi-led military operation in Yemen since 2015. Iran also assaulted a Saudi oil refinery and got away with it. Did anybody foresee these events before? How many flocked to Saudi defense and crush Houthi in the aftermath? Pakistan also refused to help Saudi-led forces in Yemen. One reason is that war(s) are becoming increasingly difficult and costly to fight in modern times. Different countries also have their own issues to deal with. Pakistan has to keep an eye on India as well.

Nobody can be sure about what is in store for KSA in the future. Some hadith do not cast a rosy picture, however. According to a hadith when Euphrates river will dry up and mountains of gold will be visible, a major war will breakout in the region in which a huge number of people will die. Holy Prophet (PBUH) have cautioned all believers to stay clear from this fitnah or they will perish as well. Another hadith suggest that Romans will arrive in a particular location of KSA and kill a large number of Muslims in the region - this would be in response to emergence of Black Banners in the region. Another hadith suggests that a time will come when hajj will stop. Another hadith suggests that a massive fire will erupt in Yemen and it will drive people all the way up to Israel. Allah Almighty knows best and WE should fear him.

World War 3 will be a dreadful experience if it ever breaks out. Expect overwhelming applications of firepower for desired outcomes in this war. NATO can kill in the order of billions if they want to. World War 3 will be much different from largely localized examples of warfare that were witnessed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria recently.

Yes, destabilization of KSA is NOT desired and welcome (I am all for a stable and prosperous KSA in person). I am a well-wisher of KSA and MBS is a reformist in my view - I want to see KSA grow and prosper. But Saudi leaders need to be sensible in the end.
 
LeGenD said:
Nobody can be sure about what is in store for KSA in the future. Some hadith do not cast a rosy picture, however. According to a hadith when Euphrates river will dry up and mountains of gold will be visible, a major war will breakout in the region in which a huge number of people will die. Holy Prophet (PBUH) have cautioned all believers to stay clear from this fitnah or they will perish as well. Another hadith suggest that Romans will arrive in a particular location of KSA and kill a large number of Muslims in the region - this would be in response to emergence of Black Banners in the region. Another hadith suggests that a time will come when hajj will stop. Another hadith suggests that a massive fire will erupt in Yemen and it will drive people all the way up to Israel. Allah Almighty knows best and WE should fear him.

World War 3 will be a dreadful experience if it ever breaks out. Expect overwhelming applications of firepower for desired outcomes in this war. NATO can kill in the order of billions if they want to. World War 3 will be much different from largely localized examples of warfare that were witnessed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria recently.

Yes, destabilization of KSA is NOT desired and welcome (I am all for a stable and prosperous KSA in person). I am a well-wisher of KSA and MBS is a reformist in my view - I want to see KSA grow and prosper. But Saudi leaders need to be sensible in the end.
This is one of the most deluded posts I have come by.. First you used none-state actors the Saudis themselves have pummeled to the stone ages. who launched few retaliatory strikes that were insignificiant besides Iran never claimed any attack on KSA and they have publically denied that and ask yourself why and that itself lead to the dead of Solemani in order to avert war. Despite denying it almost lead to war. Someone whos eagerly denying knows the consequences. Iran will never declare war on KSA that is just reality but KSA will be the one to declare war on Iran eventually.. Even according to the hadith.. They will never cross that bridge.

But there is treeshold to everything and that treeshold has never been passed as in an army attacking the holy area or someone declaring war etc etc.. Iran will be nuked to kingdom come and invaded if it crosses that treeshold.

The treeshold can be crossed via regime change turmoil also which will be how it will eventually be crossed but it won't be US lead or whatever but it will be lead by 313 who wanted Mahdi badly.

If the holy area was attempted on the last single Pakistani will die there so will the last turk, and so will the last Indonesian and so will the last Afghan and so will the last Algerian, Egyptian and Moroccan. That will suddenly become an army that can't be rolled over conventionally. The Saudis are just guardians of the holy area and it doesn't belong to them but it belongs to the muslims hence this will be redlines crossed on every single muslim country and they will get involved and this is non-negotiatable.

The prophet said 80 flags meaning 80 nations will not be able to enter Medina and they will be pushed back from there until all of their lands get occupied in return from the counter offensive. Nobody can rollover NATO except someone who can match them in numbers and it will be at massive scale and the holy area will enforce that.

If the holy areas are captured and destroyed it will be over for Islam as civilization meaning it will be the end of our times as they say nations come and go this will mean our absolute end and that is not how our end will come I can confidently tell you this as we are fully capable of defending that we have the scale for it and armies to intelligently defend and cause massive losses to even a combined world and send them back. We have the numbers and armaments for that.

It will mostly become a chemical warfare, nuclear warfare which we will be able to compete as we do have these in our possession aside from the conventional forces which we will also be able to compete. We will be able to hold a unified world here if necessary without a doubt..

The reason for that is the holy areas will be non-negotiable redlines frontier. Because it will signify our absolute end just like how the Roman empire ended or Ancient egyptians or any other civilization that has come and gone. We will happily defend to last man if it were to be our time then so be it but our resolve is crystal clear but I am extremely confident we can't be overcome here militarily at any stage it might be
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
This is one of the most deluded posts I have come by.. First you used none-state actors the Saudis themselves have pummeled to the stone ages. who launched few retaliatory strikes that were insignificiant besides Iran never claimed any attack on KSA and they have publically denied that and ask yourself why and that itself lead to the dead of Solemani in order to avert war. Despite denying it almost lead to war. Someone whos eagerly denying knows the consequences. Iran will never declare war on KSA that is just reality but KSA will be the one to declare war on Iran eventually.. Even according to the hadith.. They will never cross that bridge.

But there is treeshold to everything and that treeshold has never been passed as in an army attacking the holy area or someone declaring war etc etc.. Iran will be nuked to kingdom come and invaded if it crosses that treeshold.

The treeshold can be crossed via regime change turmoil also which will be how it will eventually be crossed but it won't be US lead or whatever but it will be lead by 313 who wanted Mahdi badly.

If the holy area was attempted on the last single Pakistani will die there so will the last turk, and so will the last Indonesian and so will the last Afghan and so will the last Algerian, Egyptian and Moroccan. That will suddenly become an army that can't be rolled over conventionally. The Saudis are just guardians of the holy area and it doesn't belong to them but it belongs to the muslims hence this will be redlines crossed on every single muslim country and they will get involved and this is non-negotiatable.

The prophet said 80 flags meaning 80 nations will not be able to enter Medina and they will be pushed back from there until all of their lands get occupied in return from the counter offensive. Nobody can rollover NATO except someone who can match them in numbers and it will be at massive scale and the holy area will enforce that.

If the holy areas are captured and destroyed it will be over for Islam as civilization meaning it will be the end of our times as they say nations come and go this will mean our absolute end and that is not how our end will come I can confidently tell you this as we are fully capable of defending that we have the scale for it and armies to intelligently defend and cause massive losses to even a combined world and send them back. We have the numbers and armaments for that.

It will mostly become a chemical warfare, nuclear warfare which we will be able to compete as we do have these in our possession aside from the conventional forces which we will also be able to compete. We will be able to hold a unified world here if necessary without a doubt..

The reason for that is the holy areas will be non-negotiable redlines frontier. Because it will signify our absolute end just like how the Roman empire ended or Ancient egyptians or any other civilization that has come and gone. We will happily defend to last man if it were to be our time then so be it but our resolve is crystal clear but I am extremely confident we can't be overcome here militarily at any stage it might be
Deluded? I have rarely seen a member who has misconstrued my post to this extent. Much of your argument in this post is composed of claims that I never made to begin with.

As for your assumption about every single Pakistani, Turk, Indonesian, Algerian, Egyptian, Morrocan among others in the world being willing to march to Holy Land to defend it - there is no limit to one's vivid imagination, right? Movements on this scale would create such a demand on logistics that it will be humanly impossible to establish, manage and afford. Maybe study about military logistics for a change.

Prophet (PBUH) never asserted that an army would come for Medina. From where you got this idea? There is no need to dispatch an army to Medina in the first place. Missiles and/or standoff munitions are used to attack high value target(s) in any location in battles now.

WE are capable of fighting entire world in a particular location? Bro.... Let us drop this conversation. I respect your sentiments and I shall leave it here.

One thing that you need to keep in mind is that things are temporary:

sunnah.com

Sahih Muslim 2901a - The Book of Tribulations and Portents of the Last Hour - كتاب الفتن وأشراط الساعة - Sunnah.com - Sayings and Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه و سلم)

Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (saws) in English and Arabic
sunnah.com sunnah.com

Best wishes.
 
LeGenD said:
Deluded? I have rarely seen a member who has misconstrued my post to this extent. Much of your argument in this post is composed of claims that I never made to begin with.

As for your assumption about every single Pakistani, Turk, Indonesian, Algerian, Egyptian, Morrocan among others in the world being willing to march to Holy Land to defend it - there is no limit to one's vivid imagination, right? Movements on this scale would create such a demand on logistics that it will be humanly impossible to establish, manage and afford. Maybe study about military logistics for a change.

Prophet (PBUH) never asserted that an army would come for Medina. From where you got this idea? There is no need to dispatch an army to Medina in the first place. Missiles and/or standoff munitions are used to attack high value target(s) in any location in battles now.

WE are capable of fighting entire world in a particular location? Bro.... Let us drop this conversation. I respect your sentiments and I shall leave it here.

One thing that you need to keep in mind is that things are temporary:

sunnah.com

Sahih Muslim 2901a - The Book of Tribulations and Portents of the Last Hour - كتاب الفتن وأشراط الساعة - Sunnah.com - Sayings and Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه و سلم)

Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (saws) in English and Arabic
sunnah.com sunnah.com

Best wishes.
That is not mere imagination but a simple ground reality you are massively miscalculating things here and the urgency will be a certainity in such scenario as it will be deemed the most catastrophic period surpassing the mongols at the battle of ain jalut all or nothing type of struggle will ensue.. Besides it is true once the sun comes from the west the earth will start to eat itself up and there will be natural disaster including fires where people will gather in Syria as the last place and that is post when the sun comes from the west.. meaning the end of the world.. The signs of hadith is not your strongest side..

I have read 100000s of hadith and the prophet said an 80 nations army will be pushed back from the entrance of Medina and defeated? The question is do you think a single country can achieve that without a major coalition..

There is even an hadith saying that we will field 200 million man due to the urgency of that situation as in armed forces not volunteers
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
That is not mere imagination but a simple ground reality.. Besides it is true once the sun comes from the west the earth will start to eat itself up and there will be natural disaster including fires where people will gather in Syria as the last place and that is post when the sun comes from the west.. meaning the end of the world.. The signs of hadith is not your strongest side..

I have read 100000s of hadith and the prophet said an 80 nations army will be pushed back from the entrance of Medina and defeated? The question is do you think a single country can achieve that without a major coalition..

There is even an hadith saying that we will field 200 million man due to the urgency of that situation as in armed forces not volunteers
Assumptions again.

No, there is no hadith about an 80 banners army being pushed back from Medina to be precise. The khorasan army theory is also questionable:

islamqa.info

The hadith narrated from Abu Hurayrah about the black banners is not saheeh - Islam Question & Answer

islamqa.info

Allah Almighty have stated in the Holy Quran that nobody knows exactly when he will establish Qiyamah and that it will be sudden (surprise factor).

Indeed, Allah [alone] has knowledge of the Hour and sends down the rain and knows what is in the wombs. And no soul perceives what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul perceives in what land it will die. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted. (Surah Luqman; verse 34)

Just stop.
 
LeGenD said:
Assumptions again.

No, there is no hadith about an 80 banners army being pushed back from Medina to be precise. The khorasan army theory is also questionable:

islamqa.info

The hadith narrated from Abu Hurayrah about the black banners is not saheeh - Islam Question & Answer

islamqa.info

Allah Almighty have stated in the Holy Quran that nobody knows exactly when he will establish Qiyamah and that it will be sudden (surprise factor).

Indeed, Allah [alone] has knowledge of the Hour and sends down the rain and knows what is in the wombs. And no soul perceives what it will earn tomorrow, and no soul perceives in what land it will die. Indeed, Allah is Knowing and Acquainted. (Surah Luqman; verse 34)

Just stop.
It has to many chains hence it is Hasan meaning legitimate.. It also mentions that they are our allies but then they will betray us once we get rid of common enemies together and basically just use us manpower but turn on us once they get rid of the other enemies threatening them. Sort of mutual alliance.. Once everyone else is gotten rid of it will turn into us vs them.. Because they will likely want to go for an ultimate victory unlike WW2 hence why they will betray us as we will become expendables to them at that point.. They will merely view us someone has taken to many casualities during our common wars against the third enemy remember we were fighting on the same side as allies in series of conflicts but they will think we are spend and at our weakest point hence they will decide to exit the treaty and alliance to engage us but that will become a major miscalculation on their behalf..


Yes there is such hadith about the 80 flags and you don't need to be math genius to understand the kind of urgency it will create.. We ain't just gonna de-exist because someone says and that is the initial fantasy which is what you are saying nobody in their right mind will just disolve the pillar of their whole civilization without complete eradiction it is just a pipe-dream to assume otherwise
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:
It has to many chains hence it is Hasan meaning legitimate.. It also mentions that they are our allies but then they will betray us once we get rid of common enemies together and basically just use us manpower but turn on us once they get rid of the other enemies threatening them. Sort of mutual alliance.. Once everyone else is gotten rid of it will turn into us vs them.. Because they will likely want to go for an ultimate victory unlike WW2 hence why they will betray us as we will become expendables to them at that point.. They will merely view us as cannon fodders who has taken to many casualities during our common wars against the third enemy remember we were fighting on the same side as allies in series of conflicts but they will think we are spend and at our weakest point hence they will decide to exit the treaty and alliance to engage us but that will become a major miscalculation on their behalf..

Relevant chains are retraced and found to be weak:

islamqa.info

The hadith narrated from Abu Hurayrah about the black banners is not saheeh - Islam Question & Answer

islamqa.info

www.abuaminaelias.com

Are hadith of the black flags of al-Mahdi authentic?

www.abuaminaelias.com www.abuaminaelias.com

There is scholarly research on this topic as well:

The Black Banners and the Socio-Political Significance of Flags and Slogans in Medieval Islam on JSTOR

The Black Banners and the Socio-Political Significance of Flags and Slogans in Medieval Islam, Arabica, T. 36, Fasc. 3 (Nov., 1989), pp. 307-326
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

The Black Flag Myth on JSTOR

Mustazah Bahari, Muhammad Haniff Hassan, The Black Flag Myth, Counter Terrorist Trends and Analyses, Vol. 6, No. 8 (September 2014), pp. 15-20
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

Weak narrations (and conspiracy theories) are used by influential figures to inspire Black Banner movements to challenge the West with tragic outcomes. This has happened in our time.

The chain-of-events you are alluding to bear much resemblence to the chain-of-events witnessed in our time.

When USSR invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Muslims from around the world flocked to Afghanistan and join the Mujahideen movement. Americans also decided to support the Mujahideen movement (Operation Cyclone). Soviets suffered heavy losses in the war and withdrew from Afghanistan in 1988. USSR was the 'common enemy' in this matter.

One of those Mujahids Osama Bin Laden founded Al-Qaeda Network in 1988. He was able to expand his network and convince his followers to challenge American interests in the Middle East and abroad. This led to numerous incidents including 9/11 and NATO launched War On Terror in response. Several (Muslim-majority) countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya were subjected to military operations in relation and a large number of muslims suffered consequently. War in Iraq paved way for Black Banner movements in the region which took multiple years to dismantle. Al-Qaeda Network was dismantled in the Af-Pak region as well but its Afghan host in Afghan Taliban managed to regroup, recover and return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 while pushing the Americans to leave their country; Biden administration decided to close American mission in Afghanistan eventually. This entire chapter of violence is representative of the West versus Muslims theology in our time.

There is one hadith which suggests that Romans will arrive in Syria; Amik Valley including Dabiq is mentioned. Romans will fight and defeat two Islamic armed forces in succession. Muslims will be able to regroup in the region nevertheless. This war will lead to fall of Constantinople.

sunnah.com

Sahih Muslim 2897 - The Book of Tribulations and Portents of the Last Hour - كتاب الفتن وأشراط الساعة - Sunnah.com - Sayings and Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه و سلم)

Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (saws) in English and Arabic
sunnah.com sunnah.com

As I pointed out to you in my previous post:

"Prophet (PBUH) never asserted that an army would come for Medina. From where you got this idea? There is no need to dispatch an army to Medina in the first place. Missiles and/or standoff munitions are used to attack high value target(s) in any location in battles now."

End of.

It is possible for the KSA to draw volunteers from other countries to fight for its cause:

war_agains_yemen-01.png


www.middleeasteye.net

Saudi's coalition in Yemen: Militias and mercenaries backed by western firepower

Militia fighters from Darfur and Latin American mercenaries are among those fighting alongside professional soldiers from many Arab nations
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

Yemen's capital city Sana'a could not be taken and Houthi could not be toppled, however. Saudi-led coalition wasn't up to the task in this matter.

NATO is the largest and most technologically sophisticated military force and composition of our time. NATO can lay waste to entire countries from a distance (if necessary). There is no need to meet and match a massive opposing force on the ground in a particular location on man-to-man basis for the needful.
 
LeGenD said:
Relevant chains are retraced and found to be weak:

islamqa.info

The hadith narrated from Abu Hurayrah about the black banners is not saheeh - Islam Question & Answer

islamqa.info

www.abuaminaelias.com

Are hadith of the black flags of al-Mahdi authentic?

www.abuaminaelias.com www.abuaminaelias.com

There is scholarly research on this topic as well:

The Black Banners and the Socio-Political Significance of Flags and Slogans in Medieval Islam on JSTOR

The Black Banners and the Socio-Political Significance of Flags and Slogans in Medieval Islam, Arabica, T. 36, Fasc. 3 (Nov., 1989), pp. 307-326
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

The Black Flag Myth on JSTOR

Mustazah Bahari, Muhammad Haniff Hassan, The Black Flag Myth, Counter Terrorist Trends and Analyses, Vol. 6, No. 8 (September 2014), pp. 15-20
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

Weak narrations (and conspiracy theories) are used by influential figures to inspire Black Banner movements to challenge the West with tragic outcomes. This has happened in our time.

The chain-of-events you are alluding to bear much resemblence to the chain-of-events witnessed in our time.

When USSR invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Muslims from around the world flocked to Afghanistan and join the Mujahideen movement. Americans also decided to support the Mujahideen movement (Operation Cyclone). Soviets suffered heavy losses in the war and withdrew from Afghanistan in 1988. USSR was the 'common enemy' in this matter.

One of those Mujahids Osama Bin Laden founded Al-Qaeda Network in 1988. He was able to expand his network and convince his followers to challenge American interests in the Middle East and abroad. This led to numerous incidents including 9/11 and NATO launched War On Terror in response. Several (Muslim-majority) countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya were subjected to military operations in relation and a large number of muslims suffered consequently. War in Iraq paved way for Black Banner movements in the region which took multiple years to dismantle. Al-Qaeda Network was dismantled in the Af-Pak region as well but its Afghan host in Afghan Taliban managed to regroup, recover and return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 while pushing the Americans to leave their country; Biden administration decided to close American mission in Afghanistan eventually. This entire chapter of violence is representative of the West versus Muslims theology in our time.

There is one hadith which suggests that Romans will arrive in Syria; Amik Valley including Dabiq is mentioned. Romans will fight and defeat two Islamic armed forces in succession. Muslims will be able to regroup in the region nevertheless. This war will lead to fall of Constantinople.

sunnah.com

Sahih Muslim 2897 - The Book of Tribulations and Portents of the Last Hour - كتاب الفتن وأشراط الساعة - Sunnah.com - Sayings and Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه و سلم)

Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (saws) in English and Arabic
sunnah.com sunnah.com

As I pointed out to you in my previous post:

"Prophet (PBUH) never asserted that an army would come for Medina. From where you got this idea? There is no need to dispatch an army to Medina in the first place. Missiles and/or standoff munitions are used to attack high value target(s) in any location in battles now."

End of.

It is possible for the KSA to draw volunteers from other countries to fight for its cause:

war_agains_yemen-01.png


www.middleeasteye.net

Saudi's coalition in Yemen: Militias and mercenaries backed by western firepower

Militia fighters from Darfur and Latin American mercenaries are among those fighting alongside professional soldiers from many Arab nations
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

Yemen's capital city Sana'a could not be taken and Houthi could not be toppled, however. Saudi-led coalition wasn't up to the task in this matter.

NATO is the largest and most technologically sophisticated military force and composition of our time. NATO can lay waste to entire countries from a distance (if necessary). There is no need to meet and match a massive opposing force on the ground in a particular location on man-to-man basis for the needful.
LMAO.....

Nobody put forces on the ground in Yemen of all nations mentioned only the Yemen armed forces are on the ground..

In truth they are blocked element like Gaza who were begging KSA and UAE to stop the giants brigade who expelled from Bayhan, Bayda and Marib in only 2 weeks.:rofl::rofl::rofl:

KSA has never deployed troops in Yemen..

What does that tell you... It is basically Yemen armed forces doing counter-terrorism on the houthis. While the Coalition have just bombed them to the stone ages...

You have unintentionally put a heavy praise on Yemen armed forces mainly Hadi's boys, Giants brigade, 5ft region division and the STC who have walked allover the yemen rebels.

the rebels were publically begging UAE To stop the Giants brigade offense :lol:

they can gas them and flatline whole of sanaa within days if they want and basically end them but there is no reason for that as they are muslims and brotherly people. Hence the slow burn and keeping them caged and burned until they come to their senses
 
LeGenD said:
Relevant chains are retraced and found to be weak:

islamqa.info

The hadith narrated from Abu Hurayrah about the black banners is not saheeh - Islam Question & Answer

islamqa.info

www.abuaminaelias.com

Are hadith of the black flags of al-Mahdi authentic?

www.abuaminaelias.com www.abuaminaelias.com

There is scholarly research on this topic as well:

The Black Banners and the Socio-Political Significance of Flags and Slogans in Medieval Islam on JSTOR

The Black Banners and the Socio-Political Significance of Flags and Slogans in Medieval Islam, Arabica, T. 36, Fasc. 3 (Nov., 1989), pp. 307-326
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

The Black Flag Myth on JSTOR

Mustazah Bahari, Muhammad Haniff Hassan, The Black Flag Myth, Counter Terrorist Trends and Analyses, Vol. 6, No. 8 (September 2014), pp. 15-20
www.jstor.org www.jstor.org

Weak narrations (and conspiracy theories) are used by influential figures to inspire Black Banner movements to challenge the West with tragic outcomes. This has happened in our time.

The chain-of-events you are alluding to bear much resemblence to the chain-of-events witnessed in our time.

When USSR invaded Afghanistan in 1979, Muslims from around the world flocked to Afghanistan and join the Mujahideen movement. Americans also decided to support the Mujahideen movement (Operation Cyclone). Soviets suffered heavy losses in the war and withdrew from Afghanistan in 1988. USSR was the 'common enemy' in this matter.

One of those Mujahids Osama Bin Laden founded Al-Qaeda Network in 1988. He was able to expand his network and convince his followers to challenge American interests in the Middle East and abroad. This led to numerous incidents including 9/11 and NATO launched War On Terror in response. Several (Muslim-majority) countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Libya were subjected to military operations in relation and a large number of muslims suffered consequently. War in Iraq paved way for Black Banner movements in the region which took multiple years to dismantle. Al-Qaeda Network was dismantled in the Af-Pak region as well but its Afghan host in Afghan Taliban managed to regroup, recover and return to power in Afghanistan in 2021 while pushing the Americans to leave their country; Biden administration decided to close American mission in Afghanistan eventually. This entire chapter of violence is representative of the West versus Muslims theology in our time.

There is one hadith which suggests that Romans will arrive in Syria; Amik Valley including Dabiq is mentioned. Romans will fight and defeat two Islamic armed forces in succession. Muslims will be able to regroup in the region nevertheless. This war will lead to fall of Constantinople.

sunnah.com

Sahih Muslim 2897 - The Book of Tribulations and Portents of the Last Hour - كتاب الفتن وأشراط الساعة - Sunnah.com - Sayings and Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه و سلم)

Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (saws) in English and Arabic
sunnah.com sunnah.com

As I pointed out to you in my previous post:

"Prophet (PBUH) never asserted that an army would come for Medina. From where you got this idea? There is no need to dispatch an army to Medina in the first place. Missiles and/or standoff munitions are used to attack high value target(s) in any location in battles now."

End of.

It is possible for the KSA to draw volunteers from other countries to fight for its cause:

war_agains_yemen-01.png


www.middleeasteye.net

Saudi's coalition in Yemen: Militias and mercenaries backed by western firepower

Militia fighters from Darfur and Latin American mercenaries are among those fighting alongside professional soldiers from many Arab nations
www.middleeasteye.net www.middleeasteye.net

Yemen's capital city Sana'a could not be taken and Houthi could not be toppled, however. Saudi-led coalition wasn't up to the task in this matter.

NATO is the largest and most technologically sophisticated military force and composition of our time. NATO can lay waste to entire countries from a distance (if necessary). There is no need to meet and match a massive opposing force on the ground in a particular location on man-to-man basis for the needful.
5. The Black Flags From Khurasan​

In the last chapter, we analyzed the sahih Sunni hadith of Thawban which establishes that the army of the Mahdi, ‘alaihi al-salam, will march from “the Eastern towns” (as explained by Ibn Kathir), and will fight and kill other Muslims in a way no nation had ever done to them. So, what are these Eastern towns? Dr. al-Bastawi copies a hadith that gives their name:
عن عبد الله قال: قال رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم: إذا أقبلت الرايات السود من خراسان فائتوها فإن فيها خليفة الله المهدي "
Narrated ‘Abd Allah (b. Mas’ud):
The Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, said: “When the black flags come from Khurasan, go to them, for among them is the khalifah of Allah, the Mahdi.”1
After thoroughly examining the narrators of its isnad, he concludes:
وعلى هذا فهذا الإسناد صالح للاستشهاد ولا سيما وأن متنه قد ورد من طريق آخر عن ثوبان رضي الله عنه بسند حسن. وبذلك يصبح هذا الحديث حسنا لغيره
Based upon this, then this chain is fit to be used as a shahid (support), especially since its text has been narrated through another chain from Thawban, may Allah be pleased with him, with a hasan chain. With that, this hadith becomes hasan li ghayrihi.2
The Sahabi, Thawban, also confirmed this exact identity of the Eastern towns in one of his personal statements. Imam al-Hakim (d. 403 H) documents:
أخبرنا الحسين بن يعقوب بن يوسف العدل ثنا يحيى بن أبي طالب ثنا عبد الوهاب بن عطاء أنبأ خالد الحذاء عن أبي قلابة عن أبي أسماء عن ثوبان رضي الله عنه قال إذا رأيتم الرايات السود خرجت من قبل خراسان فأتوها ولو حبوا فإن فيها خليفة الله المهدي
Al-Hasan b. Ya’qub b. Yusuf – Yahya b. Abi Talib – ‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa – Khalid al-Hadha – Abu Qilabah – Abu Asma – Thawban, may Allah be pleased with him:
“When you see the black flags coming out from the direction of Khurasan, then go to them even if you have to crawl, for verily among them is the khalifah of Allah, the Mahdi.”3
Al-Hakim then says:
هذا حديث صحيح على شرط الشيخين
This hadith is sahih upon the standard of the two Shaykhs.4
Imam al-Dhahabi (d. 748 H), on his part, keeps silent on the riwayah. This hadith, although mawquf, has the status (hukm) of a marfu’ report. This is because it mentions a matter of the unseen (al-ghayb), which the Sahabi could have gotten only from the Messenger of Allah, sallallahu ‘alaihi wa alihi.
Imam al-Maruzi (d. 229 H) has recorded the same narration:
Click to expand...
Abu Nasr al-Khaffaf – Khalid – Abu Qilabah – Thawban:
“When you see the black flags coming out from the direction of Khurasan, then go to them even if you have to crawl on snow, for verily among them is the khalifah of Allah, the Mahdi.”5
We already know about Khalid, Abu Qilabah and Thawban from the last chapter. Their isnad is sahih. The only new name here is Abu Nasr al-Khaffaf. His name is ‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa. We see al-Hakim above declaring his hadith to be sahih too. Meanwhile, this is what al-Hafiz (d. 852 H) also says about him:
عبد الوهاب بن عطاء الخفاف أبو نصر العجلي مولاهم البصري نزيل بغداد صدوق ربما أخطأ
‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa al-Khaffaf, Abu Nasr al-‘Ijli, their freed slave, al-Basri, a resident of Baghdad: Saduq (very truthful), maybe he made mistakes.6
Moreover, we also know, from the riwayah of al-Hakim, that there actually was a link between Abu Qilabah and Thawban, and he was Abu Asma. As such, the sanad is hasan. Therefore, “the East” and “the Eastern towns” in the ahadith on the black flags are, again, only references to Khurasan.

www.al-islam.org

5. The Black Flags From Khurasan

In the last chapter, we analyzed the sahih Sunni hadith of Thawban which establishes that the army of the Mahdi, ‘alaihi al-salam, will march from “the Eastern towns” (as explained by Ibn Kathir), and will fight and kill other Muslims in a way no nation had ever done to them. So, what are these...
www.al-islam.org www.al-islam.org

..............................................................................

What are you gonna expect some man to come out from some cave? Do some magic tricks.. Not even prophets did that why should he be able to do that.. except if his not dajjal.

The lowly rebels who were eliminated by the maribean locals? Yeah right they can't defeat just one division within the Yemen armed forces the Giants brigade. You have no idea who is actully fighting them on the ground.

As that poster said you praised the Yemeni army unintentionally :lol:
 
LeGenD said:
There is one hadith which suggests that Romans will arrive in Syria; Amik Valley including Dabiq is mentioned. Romans will fight and defeat two Islamic armed forces in succession. Muslims will be able to regroup in the region nevertheless. This war will lead to fall of Constantinople.

sunnah.com

Sahih Muslim 2897 - The Book of Tribulations and Portents of the Last Hour - كتاب الفتن وأشراط الساعة - Sunnah.com - Sayings and Teachings of Prophet Muhammad (صلى الله عليه و سلم)

Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (saws) in English and Arabic
sunnah.com sunnah.com
It never mentioned defeat of two islamic armies in any hadith but what will happen is just one massive fight where there will be back and forth pushes which will lead to the fall of rome itself not a stalemate as some said previously.. The Hadith is quite specific about the fall of Rome and what does that suggest nobody can take rome without the collapse of their civilization meaning their civilization will suffer defeat in these wars that will initially lead to the collapse of their entire civilization just like how Mecca can't fall without the collapse of our civilisation
 
Qutb-ud-din-Aibak said:

5. The Black Flags From Khurasan​

In the last chapter, we analyzed the sahih Sunni hadith of Thawban which establishes that the army of the Mahdi, ‘alaihi al-salam, will march from “the Eastern towns” (as explained by Ibn Kathir), and will fight and kill other Muslims in a way no nation had ever done to them. So, what are these Eastern towns? Dr. al-Bastawi copies a hadith that gives their name:

Narrated ‘Abd Allah (b. Mas’ud):
The Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, said: “When the black flags come from Khurasan, go to them, for among them is the khalifah of Allah, the Mahdi.”1
After thoroughly examining the narrators of its isnad, he concludes:

Based upon this, then this chain is fit to be used as a shahid (support), especially since its text has been narrated through another chain from Thawban, may Allah be pleased with him, with a hasan chain. With that, this hadith becomes hasan li ghayrihi.2
The Sahabi, Thawban, also confirmed this exact identity of the Eastern towns in one of his personal statements. Imam al-Hakim (d. 403 H) documents:

Al-Hasan b. Ya’qub b. Yusuf – Yahya b. Abi Talib – ‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa – Khalid al-Hadha – Abu Qilabah – Abu Asma – Thawban, may Allah be pleased with him:
“When you see the black flags coming out from the direction of Khurasan, then go to them even if you have to crawl, for verily among them is the khalifah of Allah, the Mahdi.”3
Al-Hakim then says:

This hadith is sahih upon the standard of the two Shaykhs.4
Imam al-Dhahabi (d. 748 H), on his part, keeps silent on the riwayah. This hadith, although mawquf, has the status (hukm) of a marfu’ report. This is because it mentions a matter of the unseen (al-ghayb), which the Sahabi could have gotten only from the Messenger of Allah, sallallahu ‘alaihi wa alihi.
Imam al-Maruzi (d. 229 H) has recorded the same narration:

Abu Nasr al-Khaffaf – Khalid – Abu Qilabah – Thawban:
“When you see the black flags coming out from the direction of Khurasan, then go to them even if you have to crawl on snow, for verily among them is the khalifah of Allah, the Mahdi.”5
We already know about Khalid, Abu Qilabah and Thawban from the last chapter. Their isnad is sahih. The only new name here is Abu Nasr al-Khaffaf. His name is ‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa. We see al-Hakim above declaring his hadith to be sahih too. Meanwhile, this is what al-Hafiz (d. 852 H) also says about him:

‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa al-Khaffaf, Abu Nasr al-‘Ijli, their freed slave, al-Basri, a resident of Baghdad: Saduq (very truthful), maybe he made mistakes.6
Moreover, we also know, from the riwayah of al-Hakim, that there actually was a link between Abu Qilabah and Thawban, and he was Abu Asma. As such, the sanad is hasan. Therefore, “the East” and “the Eastern towns” in the ahadith on the black flags are, again, only references to Khurasan.

www.al-islam.org

5. The Black Flags From Khurasan

In the last chapter, we analyzed the sahih Sunni hadith of Thawban which establishes that the army of the Mahdi, ‘alaihi al-salam, will march from “the Eastern towns” (as explained by Ibn Kathir), and will fight and kill other Muslims in a way no nation had ever done to them. So, what are these...
www.al-islam.org www.al-islam.org

..............................................................................

What are you gonna expect some man to come out from some cave? Do some magic tricks.. Not even prophets did that why should he be able to do that.. except if his not dajjal.

The lowly rebels who were eliminated by the maribean locals? Yeah right they can't defeat just one division within the Yemen armed forces the Giants brigade. You have no idea who is actully fighting them on the ground.

As that poster said you praised the Yemeni army unintentionally :lol:
In reality it is just a training ground and slow burn on purpose
 
