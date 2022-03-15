KSA strong

This is one of the most deluded posts I have come by.. First you used none-state actors the Saudis themselves have pummeled to the stone ages. who launched few retaliatory strikes that were insignificiant besides Iran never claimed any attack on KSA and they have publically denied that and ask yourself why and that itself lead to the dead of Solemani in order to avert war. Despite denying it almost lead to war. Someone whos eagerly denying knows the consequences. Iran will never declare war on KSA that is just reality but KSA will be the one to declare war on Iran eventually.. Even according to the hadith.. They will never cross that bridge.



But there is treeshold to everything and that treeshold has never been passed as in an army attacking the holy area or someone declaring war etc etc.. Iran will be nuked to kingdom come and invaded if it crosses that treeshold.



The treeshold can be crossed via regime change turmoil also which will be how it will eventually be crossed but it won't be US lead or whatever but it will be lead by 313 who wanted Mahdi badly.



If the holy area was attempted on the last single Pakistani will die there so will the last turk, and so will the last Indonesian and so will the last Afghan and so will the last Algerian, Egyptian and Moroccan. That will suddenly become an army that can't be rolled over conventionally. The Saudis are just guardians of the holy area and it doesn't belong to them but it belongs to the muslims hence this will be redlines crossed on every single muslim country and they will get involved and this is non-negotiatable.



The prophet said 80 flags meaning 80 nations will not be able to enter Medina and they will be pushed back from there until all of their lands get occupied in return from the counter offensive. Nobody can rollover NATO except someone who can match them in numbers and it will be at massive scale and the holy area will enforce that.



If the holy areas are captured and destroyed it will be over for Islam as civilization meaning it will be the end of our times as they say nations come and go this will mean our absolute end and that is not how our end will come I can confidently tell you this as we are fully capable of defending that we have the scale for it and armies to intelligently defend and cause massive losses to even a combined world and send them back. We have the numbers and armaments for that.



It will mostly become a chemical warfare, nuclear warfare which we will be able to compete as we do have these in our possession aside from the conventional forces which we will also be able to compete. We will be able to hold a unified world here if necessary without a doubt..



The reason for that is the holy areas will be non-negotiable redlines frontier. Because it will signify our absolute end just like how the Roman empire ended or Ancient egyptians or any other civilization that has come and gone. We will happily defend to last man if it were to be our time then so be it but our resolve is crystal clear but I am extremely confident we can't be overcome here militarily at any stage it might be