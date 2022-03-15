KSA strong

5. The Black Flags From Khurasan
In the last chapter, we analyzed the sahih
Sunni hadith
of Thawban which establishes that the army of the Mahdi, ‘alaihi al-salam
, will march from “the Eastern towns” (as explained by Ibn Kathir), and will fight and kill other Muslims in a way no nation had ever done to them. So, what are these Eastern towns? Dr. al-Bastawi copies a hadith
that gives their name:
Narrated ‘Abd Allah (b. Mas’ud):
The Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, said: “When the black flags come from Khurasan
, go to them, for among them is the khalifah
of Allah, the Mahdi.”1
After thoroughly examining the narrators of its isnad
, he concludes:
Based upon this, then this chain is fit to be used as a shahid
(support), especially since its text has been narrated through another chain from Thawban, may Allah be pleased with him, with a hasan chain
. With that, this hadith becomes hasan li ghayrihi
.2
The Sahabi, Thawban, also confirmed this exact identity of the Eastern towns in one of his personal statements. Imam al-Hakim (d. 403 H) documents:
Al-Hasan b. Ya’qub b. Yusuf – Yahya b. Abi Talib – ‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa – Khalid al-Hadha – Abu Qilabah – Abu Asma – Thawban, may Allah be pleased with him:
“When you see the black flags coming out from the direction of Khurasan
, then go to them even if you have to crawl, for verily among them is the khalifah
of Allah, the Mahdi.”3
Al-Hakim then says:
This hadith is sahih
upon the standard of the two Shaykhs.4
Imam al-Dhahabi (d. 748 H), on his part, keeps silent on the riwayah
. This hadith
, although mawquf
, has the status (hukm
) of a marfu’
report. This is because it mentions a matter of the unseen (al-ghayb
), which the Sahabi could have gotten only from the Messenger of Allah, sallallahu ‘alaihi wa alihi
.
Imam al-Maruzi (d. 229 H) has recorded the same narration:
Abu Nasr al-Khaffaf – Khalid – Abu Qilabah – Thawban:
“When you see the black flags coming out from the direction of Khurasan
, then go to them even if you have to crawl on snow, for verily among them is the khalifah
of Allah, the Mahdi.”5
We already know about Khalid, Abu Qilabah and Thawban from the last chapter. Their isnad
is sahih
. The only new name here is Abu Nasr al-Khaffaf. His name is ‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa. We see al-Hakim above declaring his hadith
to be sahih
too. Meanwhile, this is what al-Hafiz (d. 852 H) also says about him:
‘Abd al-Wahhab b. ‘Aṭa al-Khaffaf, Abu Nasr al-‘Ijli, their freed slave, al-Basri, a resident of Baghdad: Saduq (very truthful)
, maybe he made mistakes.6
Moreover, we also know, from the riwayah
of al-Hakim, that there actually was a link between Abu Qilabah and Thawban, and he was Abu Asma. As such, the sanad
is hasan
. Therefore, “the East” and “the Eastern towns” in the ahadith
on the black flags are, again, only references to Khurasan.
