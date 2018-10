PROGRAM FOR 2018 EDITION OF THE FUTURE INVESTMENT INITIATIVE UNVEILED

FII program includes more than 40 sessions split across three days, from October 23 – 25

Confirmed participation of more than 150 speakers

Speakers include global leaders, investors and innovators from more than 140 different organizations

One world: A look at how leaders from business and government develop a collective vision for the future

A look at how leaders from business and government develop a collective vision for the future Power moves: How the shifting geography of investment will change the future of innovation

How the shifting geography of investment will change the future of innovation Capital flows: How leading financial institutions will stay competitive in the new economy

How leading financial institutions will stay competitive in the new economy Market drivers: How global investors can encourage capital market development in emerging economies

How global investors can encourage capital market development in emerging economies Digital currency: How the convergence of money and data will change global commerce

How the convergence of money and data will change global commerce Better business: How global CEOs can support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

How global CEOs can support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals Immersive technology: The extraordinary technological advancements that are coming next, and how we ensure these changes benefit society

The extraordinary technological advancements that are coming next, and how we ensure these changes benefit society Frontiers of health: How tomorrow’s advancements will impact longevity and quality of life, and the consequences of technologies that fundamentally change our underlying biology

How tomorrow’s advancements will impact longevity and quality of life, and the consequences of technologies that fundamentally change our underlying biology Urban future: How urban development can amplify its potential to incubate world-changing technologies, and the global investments required to drive these investments forward

How urban development can amplify its potential to incubate world-changing technologies, and the global investments required to drive these investments forward Giga-project showcase: A look at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious projects to create new economic ecosystems and drive development, including NEOM, Red Sea and Qiddiya