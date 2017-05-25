KSA-PAK: A new strategic alliance emerging?

crigar said: The big question is what Saudi Arabia wants from Pakistan? Click to expand...

My thinking is MBS has been humbled, sobered and come out matured. He tied his mast with Trump and MBS head rose so high that he could not see his own feet anymore. After all if you have president of USA in your pocket you don't need anybody else. In his arrogance he lunged forward and even had Kashoggi murdered. In this bonhomie he made friends with Israel while his GCC buddies openly touted their love affair with Tel Aviv. MBS then began beating his chest and squaring up with Iran knowing he had USA on one side and Israel on the other. Pakistan was in this scheme just a begger country.However with Trump losing. USA changing it's stance the MBS came crashind down from the clouds. Now having sobered up he is going around trying to build up a more stable architecture that can sustain itself. In this new reality Pakistan suddenly is important. And here we are. Notice MBS has now even began to sing songs of peace with Iran as well.If this is true Pakistan must use this opportunity to build institutional and legal framework with KSA. Furthermore try to calm things between KSA, Iran and Turkey. And behind the scenes begin the work with MBS to recognize Israel over the longer time frame.Seriously what are you driving at? What do bags of rice have to do with this thread? Bilawal is in opposition. What exactly do you think his job is? Flip everything. And that is what he is doing like opposition leaders do.I have been consistently the biggest critic of Saudia Arabia. What I am picking here is possibility of institutional relationship emerging. This is something so significant that I am open to seeing a positive coming out of this. And you think bags of rice is positive change?