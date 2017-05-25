KSA-PAK: A new strategic alliance emerging?

Indus Pakistan
ELITE MEMBER
- May 7, 2012
- 19,106
- 186
- Country
-
- Location
-
Okay after the recent visit by PMIK and FM Qureshi there is talk of building institutional relationship with Saudia that will cover across spectrum defence, economics and people to people contact. As you guys know I have always been bitterly opposed to Saudia. However if and this has to be seen, if KSA and Pakistan build up institutional relationship with actual secretariat to manage the compact this is fabulous news. I never like the idea of Saudia giving baksheesh or charity now and then making Pakistan look like a begger.
However if a legal, institutional agreement can be constructed like for example Europe built up over time and then included the poorer Eastern European countries to help them out this is fantastic news.
Examples are KSA gives Pakistani's first call on jobs, economic investment deals and defence. If this indeed is consolidated the realtionship with KSA will be strategic. Furthermore Pakistan then to advance it's interest must follow MBS with regards to Israel. If KSA recognizes Israel so should Pakistan.
The only caveat is Pakistan must chart a calculated path not to annoy Turkey or Iran. If that can be achieved then this is win win.
However if a legal, institutional agreement can be constructed like for example Europe built up over time and then included the poorer Eastern European countries to help them out this is fantastic news.
Examples are KSA gives Pakistani's first call on jobs, economic investment deals and defence. If this indeed is consolidated the realtionship with KSA will be strategic. Furthermore Pakistan then to advance it's interest must follow MBS with regards to Israel. If KSA recognizes Israel so should Pakistan.
The only caveat is Pakistan must chart a calculated path not to annoy Turkey or Iran. If that can be achieved then this is win win.