King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology and a technical aviation company have established the first aircraft frame factory at King Khalid International Airport; an area of approximately 26,000 square meters is expected to be completed in mid-2017, in conjunction with the arrival of manufacturing equipment, to manufacture civil and military aircraft structures that will be manufactured in the Kingdom in addition to To manufacture aircraft structures for international companies, and a technical aviation company is currently negotiating with international companies to manufacture some parts of the aircraft made of carbon materials in the Kingdom.The manager of the aircraft structures project, from carbon and mineral materials, announced the Saudi expert in the field of designing the aircraft industry, Engineer Munir Bakhsh, to complete 60% of the initial installations of the carbon materials factory project, expecting to complete all facilities facilities in mid-2017, explaining that the factory area is estimated at about 26 thousand square meters As for the second stage of the carbon materials factory project, it is still under study and is located next to the first facility on an area of about 36.900 square meters.Bakhsh told “Ain Al Youm”: The factory will be able to manufacture all types of secondary and primary aircraft structures of all types and sizes, in addition to manufacturing wings, control surfaces, doors and other parts, and will be able to manufacture a piece of aircraft the size of “7 mx 35 m”, and will then be available more than 500 jobs for Saudi men and women, adding that when the production of "Antenov" planes, "Black Hawk" planes and drones begins in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the carbon materials factory will participate in the manufacture of some parts that are involved in the manufacture of secondary and basic structure of the aircraft and marketing the product from m Carbon making for the aircraft manufacturing market will be international and not limited to the domestic market.The Tacnia Aviation Technology Factory's equipment is provided by Composite Design SolutionsThe Metallic and Titanium parts are also made in KSA by other local companies..