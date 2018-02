KSA will master the entire "nuclear energy process" as I mentioned above within less than 2 decades if not sooner. So it is not a question if but when. KSA will be like Japan and South Korea by then by all accounts. Nuclear weapons are old technology anyway. "Even" the likes of NK with outside help (granted) but hardly any economy can accomplish it. So no big deal really. The political aspect is the most challenging one which is why Rick Perry (Minister of Energy in the US) has been pressuring KSA to pick the US option (visited recently) and for KSA to sign the "123 agreement" which most regional countries have signed but KSA refused to do so. Very wisely.



"1) One of the biggest sovereign wealth funds on the planet (4th place and worth 700 billion USD)2) 1-2 trillions USD worth of investment abroad3) Enormous untapped resources (oil, gas, minerals etc., incredible potential for renewable energy (solar and wind etc.) that 95% of all countries worldwide can not compete with.4) Praised economic reforms in the past 2-3 years by IMF and other organizations and very promising non-oil/gas growth (this year almost 15 USD billion more than expected) and economic growth despite unprecedented economic reforms in the modern era and falling oil prices (although I read that they were back to 70 USD per barrel earlier today)In fact KSA is so "bankrupt" that;6) The largest ever state budget for this year was implemented 3 weeks ago.In fact KSA is so "bankrupt" that7) 4.700 + infrastructural projects worth almost 1 trillion USD (1) are underway currently.In fact KSA is so "bankrupt" that8) KSA is the fourth least indebted country in the world!In fact KSA is so "bankrupt" that9) a new technological and strategic city (project) worth 500 billion USD (!) called NEOM was inaugurated this year. A project which will be built in a area the size of middle-sized European country almost!10)Did I mention that the unemployment rate fell 5.8% for the 3rd quarter of last year?So let's stick to facts.So yeah, we are struggling BIG time."Bankrupt" very, very soon.Oh, did I mention uranium exploration (KSA is estimated to have one of the largest uranium reserves in the world and is going to built at least 16 nuclear reactors by 2030). With Chinese cooperation among many others.