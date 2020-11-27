What's new

KSA conquering Al Aqsa Mosque

Jordan scrambles to affirm its custodianship of al-Aqsa mosque
Amman fears warming Israel-Saudi relations may threaten its hold on holy Islamic


Martin Chulov and Michael Safi in Beirut
Thu 26 Nov 2020 18.08 GMT


Jordan is scrambling to affirm its custodianship of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem after a meeting between Israeli and Saudi leaders raised fears in Amman that the fate of one of Islam’s holiest sites could be up for grabs in a normalisation deal between the two countries.

Link: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/26/jordan-scrambles-affirm-custodianship-al-aqsa-mosque
 
