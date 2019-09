Last day i have read on PDF about captured KSA soldiers, we are not talking about 10 or 100, but more then 1000 soldiers. That is a miserable lead defence and strategic program by KSA army. But what i remember, KSA have signed for billions of dollar drone program with China, another fiasco by Chinese? Most of the drone are grounded with technical isseu like the other Arab countries who have purchased the CH4. The same goes for KSA if we watch the most humiliating war led by MBS, thy guy of 2030. A war in the mountains you need drones to watch, if you los that amount soldiers means you don't use it.