Kremlin spokesman Peskov: Turkey is a great regional power

In an interview with Belarusian state television, Peskov touched upon the relations between Turkey and Russia within the framework of the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.Pointing out that President Erdogan is a great and powerful political leader, Peskov said, "Turkey is a great regional power and country. Our relations with Turkey are excellent."Peskov said, "Turkey has always been a big enough regional power and Turkey has been a NATO member for many years. However, especially during Erdogan's presidency, Turkey has been the most sovereign state among NATO member states, and they are a country that has the luxury of defending its interests." he said."Turkey said, -We will not participate in the sanctions against Russia and we will not burn bridges with Russia.-"Peskov pointed out that the continuation of the dialogue between Turkey and Russia is of great importance for the economic relations between the two countries."This is very valuable. We value it very much," Peskov said."We have a good perspective with Turkey. We are pleased that Erdogan has the strength to defend and follow the interests of his country, and that he is not in the mainstream (like Europe). You know, all Europeans are in the mainstream now, but on their own account. They are spending their own money, Washington is earning money. Because of his resentment against Russia, Europe shoots itself on their foot."(Turkish mainstream media)Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov stated that "Turkey is a great regional power" and that although there are disagreements in relations with Russia, partnership relations dominate.Speaking to Belarus 1 channel, Peskov also stated that Russia highly appreciates Turkey's stance and its "ability to be independent despite NATO pressure".Peskov said that Russia wants to continue negotiations with Kyiv in Belarus, but the Ukrainian side does not want this. "Ukraine is not a friendly country of Russia or Belarus," said Peskov. Peskov also expressed its absolute military support for Belarus, saying that "an attack on a member of the CSTO, and especially on Minsk, will be equated with an attack on the Russian Federation."'It does not matter on which platform the negotiations will take place'Peskov said that during the Russian offensive, Ukraine's military potential was virtually destroyed.Kremlin Spokesperson stated that the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine were not easy and said, "The main thing is to continue, the main issue is to stop the hostilities in Ukraine through negotiations. It does not matter on which platform these negotiations will take place.""What matters is the continuation of negotiations, whether in Istanbul or elsewhere," said Peskov, adding that Moscow hopes that the emergence of nationalist ideas in Ukraine will be banned and the Russian language will regain its positions.(Left wing, opposition media)